Chris Hemsworth, Enrique Bunbury and other celebrities who curiously have their birthday on August 11

The entertainment world is partying this August 11 Well, there are many celebrities whose birthdays make us think that people who are born on a day like today are destined to shine on stage or in front of the cameras.

Chris Hemsworth

Such is the case of the actor Chris Hemsworthwho has risen to fame thanks to his role as Thor in the Marvel tapes. Born in Australia in 1983, he has achieved great recognition for his talent such as the Bafta award for the series “Home and Away”, from 2004.

Enrique Bunbury

The Spanish singer who recently decided to retire from the stage Due to a serious health problem that affects his throat, he is turning 55 this August 11.

Throughout his career he achieved great success as a vocalist of the rock band “Héroes del Silencio”, as well as solo with tours around the world.

Ursula Corbero

This young Spanish actress rose to fame in Europe thanks to her work in the youth series “Physics or Chemistry”, however her worldwide success was achieved when she brought Tokyo to life in the famous series Netflix’s “The Paper House”.

Viola Davis

The Oscar-winning actress turns 57 on August 11.

Gustavo Cerati

The Argentine singer, former leader of Soda Stereo was born on August 11, 1959. He was considered one of the best voices of rock in Spanish, achieving fame with hits like “Persiana Americana” or “Música Ligera” and as a soloist with songs like “Puente”, “Impossible Things”, “Crimen”, among others.

He died in 2014 due to respiratory arrest, after spending four years in a coma.

Other celebrities who have birthdays on this day are: Anna Gun, Hulk Hogan, Mi Hoa Lee and Alyson Stoner.