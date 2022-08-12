Chicharito’s response to FIFA and the Mexican National Team

He was not silent and Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez already replied to the message FIFAabout its possible call with the Mexican team to

Qatar World Cup 2022

taking into account that he is the top scorer of the Aztec team.

Through social networks, the highest soccer body uploaded a video of the Mexican scorer where he wondered if he could increase his scoring quota in the Qatar World Cup 2022.

The forwards that ‘Tata’ Martino prefers over Chicharito

‘Chicharito’ responds to FIFA

Javier Hernandez has said on many occasions that he keeps the doors open for Mexican team. She even mentioned a few days ago that she hopes to play the Qatar World Cup 2022.

That is why he did not use more than an emoji that could mean a simple “no way” or “just there”. That made reference to his future within the Mexican team it is not in your hands. The Aztec attacker has had meetings with the coach of the national team, Gerardo Martinoseeking to reach an agreement to return.

The next game of Mexican team will be next August 31 at 8:00 p.m., downtown time Mexico versus Paraguay. One more duel of preparation, in which it is rumored that it could be included Javier ‘Chicharito‘ Hernandez. However, so far they have not gone beyond mere rumours.

For his part, the ‘Chicharito‘ Hernandez will go on his way with Galaxyseeking to rescue the season of the Los Angeles team in the MLS. The striker was part of the stars selected by the Major League Soccer to face Liga MX, in a match in which they won again. Even the Mexican was the captain of the American league team.

