Celeb friends of the heart: what does their beauty look tell us?

Friends, you know, are the family you choose. A truth also valid for celebs, who, contrary to what we might think, are often linked by a true feeling of friendship, even away from the set. An example? Jennifer Aniston and Reese Whiterspoon, colleagues and best friends. As both have often stated, declaring mutual affection also on social networks. Aniston, then, is also very tied to Courteney Cox: friends not only on the set of the homonymous series. And, then, there are Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria, longtime friends. And Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, bff on social media and beyond.

Friends for the skin who, in addition to passions and interests, often also share the same beauty look. The beauty of celeb friendships is just that: in some cases the similarity is evident, in others the stars could not be more different than this. After all, you know: opposites attract and those who look alike take each other. And this also applies to friendship.

Celeb friends: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Whiterspoon

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Whiterspoon they couldn’t be more alike. To the point that Reese could be mistaken for Jennifer’s little sister (and, on the set of Friends, it really was). Look at them in this picture while they are at the helm of The Morning Show: the two girls are practically identical. Light eyes e long hair with the same shade of blond, as well as the same soft waves on the lengths. Even the nude make up of both tells the common passion for a sober and light make-up. Which is all about mascara and gloss.

Jennifer Aniston, however, is also close friends with Courteney Cox. Also in this case, the two bffs share the same tastes: light and sober make-up, almost imperceptible. What differentiates them, but not too much, is her hair: Jen’s very blond, her friend Courtney’s dark. The two friends, however, do not give up sharing the same haircut.

Laura Pausini and Paola Cortellesi: a lipstick for two

Who would ever say that the Italians Laura Pausini and Paola Cortellesi are friends? Looking at them, they have practically nothing in common, especially when looking at their eyes and hair. The first darker, the second lighter, they couldn’t be more different. Yet, look at this photo: there is a detail that undoubtedly unites them. What is it about? Of thelips colored and with the same shade of lipstick. After all, let’s face it: who among us hasn’t enjoyed sharing the same lipstick with a friend? Eye make-up is also very similar. Both, in fact, they bet everything on black. However, there is a difference: if Laura Pausini seems unable to live without mascara, Paola Cortellesi prefers to give a shimmer touch to makeup.

Friends who don’t look alike: Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez

Perhaps, they are the sweetest couple of friends in the star system: the friendship story between Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez it is made up of shared stages, social gestures and real tears of emotion in front of the successes of the other. A friendship born by chance, during a double date with Nick and Joe Jonas. And, since then, the two have never separated. Even on TikTok it is not uncommon to find them united in front of the camera or, on the contrary, to show affection and support with simple gestures. Selena Gomezfor example, he used the song The Man by Taylor Swift in a TikTok while applying products from her Rare Beauty line. The friend’s comment was not lacking: «I perceive a CEO, I perceive greatness, I perceive friends forever».

So close, yet so far away in terms of beauty. In fact, Selena is the typical beauty who loves the nude look. In fact, the singer has always loved to show off the colors of the earth, perfect for soften the features. Definitely retro – and a little rock – Taylor Swift’s style. Her I must have her? UA bold line of eyeliner and red lipstick, very 50’s style.

Very different Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams

Opposite beauty looks even for celeb friends Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams. Look at them in this picture where they are next to each other. The elegant make-up of Sophie – sporting a bright red lipstick – is in stark contrast to her friend’s dark beauty look, with very dark lipstick and dark chocolate hair. Even her nails are different: Sophie’s bare, Maisie’s plum. Very different, yet close friends. Differences that continue to grow, as does their relationship. If Sophie is now fond of her diva look with super long red hair, Maisie Williams gave a rock turning hair and eyebrowsexperimenting with the discoloration.

Celeb girlfriends: Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner

More than friends, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner they look like sisters. Indeed, twins. At least judging by the beauty look. Here they are with make up and hair styling chosen to participate in Coachella. Virtually identical: loose and messy hair in a natural version for both, enriched with small braids. And then the make up, sober but with a gloss and brilliant effect. Will they have made up together before going to the Festival?

Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria: friends of the heart and elegance

Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria have been friends for a long time. Their friendship is so deep that Eva was the godmother at Harper and Cruz’s baptism. But not only. The two friends they also share beauty secrets. Just look at the photos in which they are together to realize this. Starting with the brown of the hair, as it is on the head of both. Furthermore, the two friends they share the same taste in make-up. For both, in fact, the signature look of the great occasions is made up of eyes made understood by smokey eyes and naked lips. The eyebrows, on the other hand, are different: each one has chosen the best shape to emphasize the look. Those of Eva are more pointed, those of the former Spice Girl are linear.

