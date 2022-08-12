Canarian landscapes that have fallen in love with Hollywood

Elizabeth Parcerisa Barcelona 08/12/2022 12:00 p.m.

Adeje (Tenerife) witnessed the filming of Fast & Furious 6 in 2013.Javier Lastras.

The Canary Islands are a Preferred location for film productions National and international. This statement is supported by the figures that in 2021 they experienced a record year, with 155 productions and 98 million investment.

The fact that the archipelago conquers directors and producers from all over the world does not surprise us, since its wide diversity of landscapes and environments make it possible to recreate practically any place on the planet.

In addition, the Canary Islands they have the best climate in the world, which allows you to optimize shooting times and work with more vivid tones without the need for studio retouching. On the other hand, the decades of productions on the islands have crystallized a service sector specializing in this type of content.

Although there are dozens of places in the Canary Islands that have been immortalized forever in film and television, at NIUS we list those that have been part of some of the best-known Hollywood productions.

1. Las Canteras Beach (Gran Canaria)

Canteras BeachThe collector of moments (Flickr)

Las Canteras beach was the scene of the first big blockbuster shot in the Canary archipelago. We talk about the movie of Moby-Dick, shot during Christmas 1955 in the Islands. The success of the film was such that the Canarian seas were re-elected for the re-adaptation of the 2015 classic, in the heart of the sea.

{{ #cards }}

{{#section.link.href}} {{section.link.title}} {{/section.link.href}} {{title.data}}

{{ /cards }}



2. Barranco de las Peñitas (Fuerteventura)

Barranco de las PenitasWikimedia Commons

One of the latest releases of the Marvel universe, Eternalswas shot between Fuerteventura and Lanzarote in such spectacular locations as the Las Peñitas ravine, La Solapa beach and the El Cuervo volcano.

3. Jandia Natural Park (Fuerteventura)

Jandia Natural ParkWikimedia Commons

Fuerteventura has also been in the cinema the homeland of Han Solo, the mythical character of starwars. The 2017 spin-off shows how it grows between landscapes set in the Jandía Natural Park. A perfect place that explains by itself the character’s interest in galaxies, since the skies of the archipelago are among the cleanest in Europe.

4. Santa Cruz de Tenerife (Tenerife)

July 25 Square, Santa Cruz de Tenerife.Wikimedia Commons

For a few days, Santa Cruz de Tenerife became Athens for the fifth installment of the famous saga of Jason Bourne. The shoot, starring Matt Damon, revolutionized the capital of Tenerife with action sequences and posters and signs written in Greek.

5. Adeje (Tenerife)

Adeje.Javier Lastras (Flickr)

Another famous Hollywood saga also recorded one of its sequences in Tenerife, specifically in the municipality of Adeje. This was Fast & Furious 6 (2013) and the commotion was such that the team even blew up a bridge for one of the most spectacular chases in the film, in which Vin Diesel is chased by a tank.