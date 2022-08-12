Camila Cabello premieres new romance?

It seems that Camila Hair decided to resume her love life, because she was captured with austin kevitcha 31-year-old man, with whom it is speculated that he began a relationship: in the images they both walk through Los Angeles holding hands.

Let us remember that the Cuban star had an affair with the Canadian Shawn Mendez and they separated in November 2021, the couple was one of the most beloved in the entertainment world and despite the difficulties they experienced, both told their fans that their love for each other would remain intact.

Now that love could be forgotten, but who is Austin Kevitch? We tell you.

Kevitch is the CEO and co-founder of a dating app called Lox Club, which according to the official website, is a club “only for people with ridiculously high standards.” The platform became popular due to the exclusivity to admit new members and can only be used in some regions of the United States such as New York, Los Angeles and Miami.

What increased speculation about this “new relationship” is that Camila was photographed kissing the businessman’s cheek.

Some versions indicate that the cupid was Nicholas Galitzine, the co-star of the interpreter of “Miss”, in the movie “Cinderella”, because he and Austin are friends and in turn the Cuban is also very close to the actor.