Cameron Diaz confesses that he worked as a mule to transport drugs

As part of her return to acting after just over eight years of absence, the American Cameron Diaz She confessed that before working as a Hollywood actress, she worked as a mule to transport drugs.

It was in an interview with the podcast Second Lifethat the actress Cameron Diaz He confessed that before starting his acting career, he moved to Paris, France, in search of being able to shine in international modeling.

In the story of the star of films like ‘Charlie’s Angels’ He confessed that in a year of living in the French city, he could never get a job as a model, which was his main goal.

However, he pointed out that on some occasion he was offered a job as ‘mule‘ to transport drugs from Francetowards Morocco.

I had managed to save enough money to go to Paris and try to make a living as a model. However, I didn’t get a single job in a year. The only thing they offered me was something that I think was working as a ‘mule’ to take drugs to Morocco, I swear to God Cameron Diaz confessed.

Continuing with her story, the actress pointed out that they had given her a locked suitcase in which her modeling dresses were supposedly, however, she did not know that substances were found inside that bag. illegal.

I was a blonde, blue-eyed girl headed for Morocco, in ripped jeans and platform boots. I began to feel very insecure and abandoned the suitcase. I told the authorities that I did not know whose bundle it was. commented the actress.

With that confession before the authorities, Cameron Diaz He served a minimum sentence of 10 years of pressure for drug trafficking, which he was about to commit in the early 1990s.

Cameron Diaz returns to acting after 8 years

Leaving behind his dark past before enlisting in acting, it is worth remembering that Cameron Diaz will return to the screens after eight years of absence.

The American actress announced her return to acting in a production of Netflix beside Jamie Foxx in the film titled ‘Back in Action’.

It should be noted that at the moment it is unknown when the film in which he will star will be released. cameron Diaz beside Jamie Foxx on Netflix.

