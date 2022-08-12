Cameron Diaz, back to the movies after 8 years of absence | SPORT-PLAY

The last time Cameron Diaz fans saw his brilliant performance It was in the musical remake “Annie”, where she played Miss Hannigan. After her participation, the actress announced her withdrawal because she, according to her own words, his work had consumed his whole life for a long time, so taking a step back to take a breather and see the panorama from another perspective was the best decision.

Now, in mid-2022, and after eight years, the 49-year-old actress is ready to return. Diaz announced his return to acting alongside none other than his “Annie” co-star Jamie Foxx in the upcoming Netflix movie “Back in Action.” The details, the Hollywood star, revealed in an interview with CBS Saturday Morning and the first thing he said was that he missed his job very much. What was he saying he?

THE RETURN OF CAMERON DIAZ TO ACTING

“Making movies is a particular skill set that is fun to exercise and be a part of”Cameron Diaz said during the announcement of his return to acting. “But yeah, it’s a different lifestyle. And you have to be ready to do that.”.

Cameron Diaz in the role of Miss Hannigan in the musical remake “Annie” (Photo: Columbia Pictures)

During her time on hiatus, the actress married Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden, 43, and the two welcomed their daughter, Raddix, in December 2019. Diaz noted that motherhood has “definitely” changed her. In fact, her return to acting also means finding her footing as a working mother.

“Everyone has 100 percent and you always have to figure out how you are going to split that 100 percent to distribute it to all the parts of your life that matter”confessed the actress.

JAMIE FOXX, THE KEY TO HIS RETURN

According to PEOPLE sources, Jamie Foxx was an important piece in the return from Cameron Diaz to acting. The American media indicates that the actor “persecuted” for the Netflix action comedy, which he finally accepted and will end up marking his return to acting.

The actor even shared a fun clip on his social networks confirming the return of the Hollywood star. In the video you can hear a telephone conversation where the actress says: “I feel very excited but I don’t know how to do this”. To which Foxx tells her that someone can help her, this being Tom Brady, the legendary NFL player.

WHAT IS YOUR LIFE LIKE NOW THAT YOU ARE A MOTHER?

In May 2022, Diaz opened up about mom’s life in a conversation with Kelly Clarkson on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. During the interview, Cameron shared the mental checklist he goes through when his young son is trying.

“Ate? Is she tired? What time is it? When was the last time she ate her? When did she take a nap? You just start there and say, ‘What just happened? to me?'”explained the actress then.

“And I feel like, as a mom, my job is to help her find the words for her emotions, her experience, what she’s going through and to be able to help her identify that and work through it.”he added. “But you know what is also really imperative: repair. For example, if you blow up, just to fix that and say, ‘Oh my God, mommy lost her s…’ And, ‘I didn’t mean to tell you that. If I hurt your feelings or upset you, I just want you to know that mommy is human too.”.