Britney Spears is accused of being racist for this publication

Britney Spearswho last June donned a Versace dress to marry model Sam Asghari, was branded as racist after a post he made on social media.

The “Princess of Pop” vented on virtual platforms, after the statements of her ex-partner and father of her two children came to light: Kevin Federline.

It turns out that the man spoke to the British newspaper Daily Mail about the reason why his descendants do not want to live with their mother.

The subject hinted that they are embarrassed by the artist’s constant nudity, which she does not hesitate to make public through Instagram.

After the spread of those words, the interpreter of hits like “Toxic”, “Gimme more”, “Oops!… I did it again” and “Womanizer” made it clear that the individual is playing a dirty game to discredit her and keep her away from her children.

Subsequently, Britney Spears published an extensive message in which he included some words that netizens did not like, since they were considered racism.

What was the racist expression that Britney Spears used to complain about Kevin Federline?

Through a text of approximately four pages, “The Princess of Pop” commented that her heart is broken by the indifference of her descendants.

According to their testimony, they refuse to live together and during the visits established by the judge they only lock themselves in their rooms; They don’t even stay with her for the two days stipulated by law.

The artist left on the table that Kevin Federline cannot judge the way she lives and shows herself publicly, because in the process of raising she exposed young people to “a home that has more grass than Ludacris, 50 Cent, Jay Z and Puff Daddy together.”

Although Internet users generally side with the singer, on this occasion they questioned whether she had shown her prejudiced mentality.

The worst thing is that they accused her of racismas he implied that only black artists who are dedicated to the world of rap consume large amounts of marijuana.

“Britney was wrong about this and it wouldn’t be the first time she’s made questionable comments about black artists. The end”; “Britney Spears named a group of black rappers to make a comparison on the grass”; “Why those particular people? And they are all black”; “I don’t like that at all. It’s taking for granted that all black rappers smoke weed,” commented some netizens.

After the controversy that broke out, the text by which Britney Spears was accused of racism He disappeared from his official Instagram platform account.