Bray Wyatt and Vince McMahon had a tense relationship in WWE

A little over a year after his dismissal for WWEthe rumors related to a possible return of Bray Wyatt They have been quite forceful in the last few hours. Triple H’s new creative hand could be a catalyst to bring Windham Rotunda back, and even give the competitor more creative freedom than under Vince McMahon’s old management.

The tense relationship between the three-time champion and the retired promoter was already public knowledge. However, a new report from Fightful Select revealed much deeper details of their coexistence backstage. Several sources confirmed to the news portal that Vince McMahon was tired of dealing with Bray Wyatt, to the point of closing the doors to a possible return to WWE after his dismissal on July 31 of last year.

Although his departure was justified by health problems or budget cuts, the truth is that Vince disliked the person behind “The Fiend”. The promoter was direct with Bray Wyatt on topics such as his physique, a starting point for discussions that quickly encompassed the wrestler’s creative drive. Wyatt’s alleged “bad attitude” was a rumor originating from names that worked directly with Vince, although others saw the move to fire him as a negative point for WWE.

Bray Wyatt has always been a defender of creative management, to the point of not shutting up before his former boss when something seemed out of place. The point of no return was WrestleMania 37 in 2021, when the conclusion of his storyline with Randy Orton changed days in advance of their match. The end of the fight in the great event was modified the day before its transmission. Randy Orton was supposed to be absent from the schedule after WrestleMania, but the situation was reversed against Bray Wyatt.

Interestingly, Bray Wyatt’s silence regarding his dismissal It was a trigger in the backstage of WWE. When the company cited budget cuts as the reason for their departure, morale among the talent dropped sharply as they felt that none of them had a secure job.

