Ben Affleck mad at paparazzi on honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez

According to what Page Six reports, Ben Affleck would have been annoyed by the excessive presence of paparazzi during his honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez in Paris, to the point of losing patience with them.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they are always in the spotlight. Since they secretly got married in Las Vegas and officially announced they are a couple again, they have become one of the favorite targets of the paparazzi, who try to tell every detail of their lives. Maybe too much: a source let a Page Six that, during his honeymoon in Paris, the actor lost patience with too prying photographers.

Ben Affleck annoyed by the paparazzi

After the wedding, the Bennifers left America and flew to Paris for a romantic honeymoon. In the city of love par excellence, they walked hand in hand through the narrow streets and admired the most characteristic monuments, such as the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe. Also in the French capital, JLO celebrated her birthday with a dinner in a romantic restaurant, during which her husband burst into tears, most likely due to the emotion of the moment. All this was not shared by those directly involved on social media, but “stolen” by the paparazzi, who followed their every move. And precisely this made the star lose patience. “Ben was a little crazy in Paris. Almost a Princess-Diana level”, a source told the American site. Although both are used to the presence of prying eyes, it seems that this time the limit has been exceeded: “Ben was used to paparazzi flashes, but he felt the honeymoon was a tsunami.”