Ben Affleck lost a tooth during his honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez

At last the long-awaited dream of this celebrity couple was fulfilled and that is, although today we see them very much in love and dazzling their love on the street, the truth is that they already had their first opportunity in which, due to differences and fate, they had to end their romance shortly before getting married; this almost 20 years ago.

Nevertheless, love is so strong that after two decades they have reunited and it seems that this time everything is working perfectlybecause they are officially husband and wife.

Nevertheless, they had to separate after spending their romantic honeymoon for professional reasonsbecause both have different commitments and projects that force them to move away from each other, but everything has become clear and it is not due to differences, simply due to the obligations of their careers, because Ben is in Los Angeles, while ‘La diva of the Bronx’ is located in Italy.

The truth is that in the midst of the happy honeymoon something really embarrassing happens to Benas it was recorded while getting out of a car next to his wife and something is seen falling from his mouth, something white and small.

The actor notices that something is not right and begins to cough to hide and avoid misunderstandings, Well, many of the Internet users say that it is due to his tooth that fell out and others that it was a chewing gumalthough so far the celebrity has not given reference to the funny and embarrassing moment.

And it is that, without a doubt, Affleck has been a trend since his marriage and especially since the trip he made with the singer where they celebrated their wedding, Well, some photographs went viral in which he goes out asleep with his mouth openwhich is why the memes began to circulate on social networks, where they claimed that Jennifer López already had it exhausted.

Remember that a few months ago a contract was known that made her sign the actress to maintain intimate relationships for a certain number of days a week, reason with which Internet users joked when seeing the photos.

However, the truth was that they were both enjoying their trip to Paris and Italy, where they had fun with some of their children and, above all, They let fans see how in love they were and how happy they were to finally keep their relationship healthy, stable and lasting.

For now, the big celebration with friends and family is expected, lto which it would be done in the most luxurious and extravagant way possible in one of Ben’s properties in Georgia, United States. Although very few details of the planning are known so far, the only thing certain is that they agreed to hire an expert in carrying out this type of festivities, so that, without a doubt add to the list of important days in your life, Well, although they have already signed their husband’s papers, this celebration would be special by having their closest people celebrate love with them.

