Ballon d’Or 2022: ceremony date, candidates, winners and records | UEFA Champions League

As the 2022 Ballon d’Or award approaches, UEFA.com tells you the numbers and statistics of the award: when the ceremony takes place, the nominees, all the winners in history, the most awarded players and much more.

🤳 Download the official Champions League app

All of Karim Benzema’s goals in 2021/22

When will the 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony take place

The 2022 Ballon d’Or awards ceremony will take place on 17 October 2022 at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

Candidates for the Ballon d’Or 2022

The shortlist for Lionel Messi’s succession will be announced on Friday 12 August.

Ranking Ballon d’Or 2021

1º – Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain, Argentina)

2º – Robert Lewandowski (Bayern, Poland)

3º – Jorginho (Chelsea, Italy)

4th – Karim Benzema (Real Madrid, France)

5th – N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea, France)

6º – Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Portugal)

7º – Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Egypt)

8º – Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium)

9º – Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain, France)

10º – Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain, Italy)

In brackets, the player’s nationality and team at the time of the ranking.

All of Messi’s goals in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League

Roll of honor of the Golden Ball

2021 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain, Argentina)

2020 Not assigned

2019 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ​​Argentina)

2018 Luka Modrić (Real Madrid, Croatia)

2017 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, Portugal)

2016 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, Portugal)

2015 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ​​Argentina)

2014 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, Portugal)

2013 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, Portugal)

2012 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ​​Argentina)

2011 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ​​Argentina)





Cristiano Ronaldo has won the award five timesAFP via Getty Images

2010 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ​​Argentina)

2009 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ​​Argentina)

2008 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Portugal)

2007 Kakà (Milan, Brazil)

2006 Fabio Cannavaro (Real Madrid, Italy)

2005 Ronaldinho (Barcelona, ​​Brazil)

2004 Andriy Shevchenko (Milan, Ucrania)

2003 Pavel Nedvěd (Juventus, Czech Republic)

2002 Ronaldo (Real Madrid, Brazil)

2001 Michael Owen (Liverpool, England)

2000 Luís Figo (Real Madrid, Portugal)

1999 Rivaldo (Barcelona, ​​Brazil)

1998 Zinédine Zidane (Juventus, France)

1997 Ronaldo (Inter, Brazil)

1996 Matthias Sammer (Borussia Dortmund, Germany)

1995 George Weah (Milan, Liberia)

1994 Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona, ​​Bulgaria)

1993 Roberto Baggio (Juventus, Italy)

1992 Marco Van Basten (Milan, Netherlands)

1991 Jean Pierre Papin (Marsella, France)





Ronaldinho, won the award in 2005AFP via Getty Images

1990 Lothar Matthäus (Inter, Germany)

1989 Marco Van Basten (Milan, Netherlands)

1988 Marco Van Basten (Milan, Netherlands)

1987 Ruud Gullit (Milan, Netherlands)

1986 Igor Belanov (Dynamo Kiev, USSR)

1985 Michel Platini (Juventus, France)

1984 Michel Platini (Juventus, France)

1983 Michel Platini (Juventus, France)

1982 Paolo Rossi (Juventus, Italy)

1981 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (Bayern, Germany)

1980 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (Bayern, Germany)

1979 Kevin Keegan (Hamburg, England)

1978 Kevin Keegan (Hamburg, England)

1977 Allan Simonsen (Borussia Monchengladbach, Denmark)

1976 Franz Beckenbauer (Bayern, Germany)

1975 Oleg Blokhin (Dynamo Kiev, USSR)

1974 Johan Cruyff (Barcelona, ​​Netherlands)

1973 Johan Cruyff (Barcelona, ​​Netherlands)

1972 Franz Beckenbauer (Bayern, Germany)

1971 Johan Cruyff (Ajax, Netherlands)





Kaka won the award in 2007AFP via Getty Images

1970 Gerd Müller (Bayern, Germany)

1969 Gianni Rivera (Milan, Italy)

1968 George Best (Manchester United, Northern Ireland)

1967 Flórián Albert (Ferencváros, Hungary)

1966 Bobby Charlton (Manchester United, England)

1965 Eusebio (Benfica, Portugal)

1964 Denis Law (Manchester United, Scotland)

1963 Lev Yashin (Dynamo Moscow, USSR)

1962 Josef Masopust (Dukla Prague, Czechoslovakia)

1961 Omar Sívori (Juventus, Italy)

1960 Luis Suárez (Barcelona, ​​Spain)

1959 Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid, Spain)

1958 Raymond Kopa (Real Madrid, France)

1957 Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid, Spain)

1956 Stanley Matthews (Blackpool, England)

Who has won the most Ballon d’Ors





Messi has won the Ballon d’Or five timesGetty Images

7 – Lionel Messi

5 – Cristiano Ronaldo

3 – Michel Platini

3 – Johan Cruyff

3 – Marco van Basten

Winners of the UEFA Player of the Year award

2020/21 UEFA Player of the Year – Jorginho

2020/21: Jorginho

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski

2018/19: Virgil van Dijk

2017/18: Luka Modrić

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo

2014/15: Lionel Messi

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo

2012/13: Franck Ribéry

2011/12: Andrés Iniesta

2010/11: Lionel Messi

* The ‘France Football’ magazine has been awarding the prize every year since 1956. Between 2010 and 2015 it was called the FIFA Golden Ball, with four awards given to Messi and two to Ronaldo, but the highest organization in world football is no longer associated with the award. Stats include FIFA Ballon d’Or winners