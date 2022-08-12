Arganda organizes extraordinary activities for the last two weekends of August

So the next Friday August 19, Within the framework of the summer film cycle, the film “the goonies” at 10:00 p.m. in the Plaza de la Constitución. An adventure classic filmed in 1985, directed by Richard Donner, and based on a story by Steven Spielberg.

The saturday 20 will be held in the Era Vedia a trial bike show by Trialshows, directed by the European trial champion, Jordi Pascuet. A show for all audiences with many acrobatics, and where the pilots are the drivers of this event. At the same time, in the Plaza de la Constitución, there will be a mobile disco with the performance of DJ Catalinas.

ANDl friday 26 the film will be screenedJungle Cruise” at 10:00 p.m. in the Plaza de la Constitución. Directed by the Spanish Jaume Collet-Serra, and played by Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, they will live an exciting journey through the Amazon with Captain Frank Wolff and the intrepid investigator Lily Houghton.

The saturday august 27after the bullfighting event, in the Plaza de la Constitución it will be the turn of the mobile disco with the performance of DJ Josema.

Activities will end on Sunday 28 at 10:00 p.m.also in the Plaza de la Constitución, with the fun tests of “Yellow Humour”. Neighbors will be able to register and participate in “La Pirámide”, “Salta Bolas”, “Dancing Hands” and many more.

