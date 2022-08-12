Angelina Jolie thus endured the desire to cry seeing Zahara at the university

Why Angelina Jolie made headlines at the Spelman College homecoming party

“I heard that tomorrow is the big night (of tears). I’m holding on,” he joked. Jolie who came with a loose two-piece outfit in black, as well as a pair of sandals and face masks of the same tone.

In one of the photos darryl published, it seems that they are in what could be the bedroom of Zahara, 17 years old. “Welcome to campus, Zahara,” he wrote next to the image in which he added that she belongs to the class of 2026.

Angelina Jolie and Zahara with Darryl Holloman.

(Instagram / pelotondad214)



Some days ago, Angelina Jolie made headlines by attending a welcome party offered by Spelman College to its new students, among whom is his daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt .

During the event, a funny moment was recorded that put the spotlight on Angeline And, in a way, it served to forget about her superstar status and put her on the same level as any other dad.

According to a video recorded at the scene and that began to circulate on social networks, when several of those present at the Spelman College party enjoyed the meeting, Angelina Jolie He tried to follow the dance steps of the others and gave up shortly after, making it clear that his thing is acting and not moving to the rhythm of the music.

The theme that was heard was Candy, from 1986, performed by cameoa funk group that emerged in New York in the seventies, and although she tried to follow the rest of the people, she took with a sense of humor her inability to adapt to the simple choreography that everyone seemed to know.