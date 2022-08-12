Amber Heard sells her desert house to pay compensation to Johnny Depp

Almost two months after Johnny Depp won his defamation case against Amber Heard, US media say that the actress has discreetly sold her mansion in the California desert to pay for the large compensation for her ex-husband, a total of about 10 million of euros.

As stated The New York Post, this oasis, where the actress would have stayed a few weeks after the verdict trying to avoid media pressure, has been sold directly to another individual without going through any real estate agency that advertised its sale. According to property records, the house was sold on July 18 for 1.03 million euros.

Living room of the house in the desert of Amber Heard. mls

advantageous sale

Heard would have obtained in this sale a more than acceptable capital gain of almost half a million euros

Heard would have gotten a more than acceptable capital gain from this sale, because according to published reports, the actress bought the property at the beginning of 2019 for 536,000 euros. According to the aforementioned media, the new owners of the house are Rickard and Carol-Jeanette Jorgensen, founders of Jorgensen & Company LLC.





The Yucca Valley farm, a town with just 22,000 inhabitants, consists of a single building on its more than 24,000 m2 of land in the California desert. The house occupies 230 m2 divided into three bedrooms and three bathrooms and a large living-dining-kitchen space open to the outside. With views of the rocks, the mountains and the desert, the complex also has a 33-meter bridge that leads to a viewpoint with spectacular views over the surroundings.

Amber Heard’s Desert Home Kitchen. mls

Backyard of Amber Heard’s desert home. mls





The entire house is paved with polished cement floors and the high ceilings give it a feeling of spaciousness, elements that, together with the solid iron front doors, give the house a touch of industrial design.

Nights in the desert are cold, so the fireplace is very useful, almost as useful as the wine cooler. The eat-in kitchen features granite countertops, knobby cabinets, and high-end Wolf and Miele appliances.

Master bathroom of Amber Heard’s desert home. mls

Master bedroom of Amber Heard’s desert home. mls

The master suite offers a stone tub in the center of the spa-like bathroom, dual vanities, and a large stone shower. Also direct access to the backyard.