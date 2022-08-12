all the news of 1Password 8

1Password 8 is one of the best password managers on Android, and now it’s even better with a full update that will require a manual reinstall… We tell you everything!

Without a doubt to have your services well secured on-line Simple passwords are useless, nor are paper notes.because given the enormous volume of accounts that we handle, it is not very safe that we say have them all configured with the same passwords and without two-step verification.

So the best thing you can do is choose a password manager for your Android mobileand among the best is the option of 1Password 8 which has just been fully upgraded with a total redesign of its interface and new functionsso many that the update will not be transparent because AgileBits, the developer company, has published a new app in the Play Store that you will have to download manually.

As the colleagues at 9to5Google told us, we are facing the biggest update 1Password has ever undergone since its arrival on mobile platforms, with a totally new experience thanks to a completely redesigned interface, more intuitive and cleanerwhich means that using the application does not require a steep learning curve to start saving and using our encrypted passwords.

Right here we leave you, in case you are already fans of 1Password 8 and you don’t want to keep reading, a direct download link of the new version of the password manager:

Free Download 1Password 8 from AgileBits | Google Play Store

The best and safest password managers for Android

Fortunately, and for a change with some developers, this new version of 1Password 8 has been released simultaneously on iOS and Android, with four very well differentiated tabs that will allow us to use all the functions of the password manager from a screen Start simple, with a careful and customizable design with everything you need at the stroke of a click.

On this home page, in fact, we can order the content as we like, with different sections for recently added passwords, announcements, tips, most frequently used passwords and much more useful information so that we can better secure our presence on the Internet.

The experience starts with your new home screen, and we mean it when we say “your home screen”. When you open 1Password you can hide, show, and reorder everything you see there, and you can even pin specific fields on your posts for instant access from this screen.

Another of the most interesting novelties is its great Gboard integration and autocomplete featureswhich have been improved on both Android and iOS so that accounts automatically appear in the Google keyboard autocomplete row instead of the previous generic “Autofill with 1Password”.

This will greatly facilitate the use of the password manager, because when logging in we can introduce our password quickly at the touch of a button on the keyboardwithout having to open other apps and obviously without having to write it in the text field.

Additionally, 1Password now integrates a renewed experience for your role “Watch Tower”which will now offer us a better view of our online security with warnings and notifications for passwords that have been compromised, passwords that we’ve reused a lot, and the strength of our vault as a whole.

These actionable alerts are now extended with a security score that gives users a bird’s-eye view of their overall security. ‘Watchtower’ continuously evaluates key security data points (locally and without leaving the device) to calculate the score, and displays it so users can take action to improve their security. This includes things like weak passwords, broken two-factor authentication, passwords that have been compromised, and others.

Another new option is the new tab of Collectionswhich facilitates organization of passwords between different vaults to keep separate and uncompromised our password of, for example, our personal life and work. Also, a new floating button has also been included new item more integrated and friendly in the interface.

As we said, if you want to have all these improvements you can not wait for them to arrive automatically with an updatebecause AgileBits has published a new complete application in the Play Store that requires to be installed manually following the link below.

Of course, although the update will be manual, as current users of this great password manager will expect, the encrypted password vaults that we have configured in the old version will be moved automatically to the new application, requiring only that we enter the master password and reconfigure the biometric authentication.

Free Download 1Password 8 from AgileBits | Google Play Store

World Password Day: 3 tricks to have a more secure P455W0RD