Alexandra Daddario as a witch from The Mayfair Witches

Actress Alexandra Daddario will play Rowan Fielding in the series The Mayfair Witches based on the Anne Rice novels.

They are preparing a new TV show based on The Mayfair Witchesa series of novels Anne Rice that are part of the universe Interview with the Vampire (The Vampire Chronicles). the protagonist will be Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus, Baywatch: Baywatch) who plays Rowan Mayfaira neurosurgeon who has made peace with her occult heritage, but soon discovers there is much more to her family’s history when she discovers a demon known as lash.

As we can check, we can also see jack huston (Boardwalk Empire, The Irishman) as Lasher, who is described as a powerful shape-shifter who has been tied to the Mayfair witches for hundreds of years. Other protagonists are Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve and Harry Hamlin like Cortland Mayfair.

This Spalding (Masters of Sex, On Becoming a God in Central Florida) and Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex, The Pacific) are executive producing and writing, while Spalding will also serve as showrunner.

What are the novels about?

The trilogy of The Mayfair Witches It’s formed by the witching hour, Devil’s voice Y taltosso the first season of The Mayfair Witches will probably adapt The Witching Hour.

The story begins in Scotland in the seventeenth century when the witch Suzanne Mayfair summons a spirit known as lash to receive his powers. But this causes a curse to his descendants, since lash he continues to torment them to this day, seeing in them the means to fulfill his dire and unnatural ambitions.

Nowadays Rowan MayfairAlexandra Daddario, has turned away from evil and is not aware of its origin, so she has become a neurosurgeon in San Francisco. She has the gift of healing cells, something that causes her to save many lives, but also cause some deaths. When she saves a man named Michael Curry from drowning, he gains certain powers and begins to investigate the Mayfair family. When Rowan finally learns her family’s history and discovers that her ancestral home is in ruins, she decides to stop the reign of Lasher (Jack Huston).

The new series of Alexandra Daddario is in the middle of filming and therefore we still do not have a release date.