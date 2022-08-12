Alex Morgan poses with the Rayadas shirt

As did her teammate Megan Rapinoe days ago wearing the jersey of the UANL Tigersnow it was the turn of Alex Morgan, who posed with the Rayadas de Monterrey shirt during his stay at the BBVA Stadium.

Alex Morgan and the United States team are playing the Group Phase of the W Championship, this week they had to play in the Rayadas de Monterrey building against Haiti and the board sent a jersey to the front.

The North American striker posed with her soccer jersey scratched with number 13 and his last name on the back.

It should be noted that Alex Morgan has also played at the Tigres University Stadium of the UANL in his first game of this competition. Concacaf and I also send greetings to all the fans of the Monterrey team.

“Hello Tigres Femenil, good luck in your next season,” said the player from USA.

Alex Morgan is having a great tournament with his national team in Monterrey, since in his first match he scored two goals in the victory against Haiti. Now all that remains is to wait for this day’s game where they will face Jamaica.

The United States is in first place in this international fair and is the rival to beat in the Group Phase.

Alex Morgan poses with the Rayadas de Monterrey shirt. Photo: Twitter Striped

Sports editor in Los Mochis, in charge of the sports agenda of the municipality of Ahome as well as national and international sports such as Major Leagues, NBA, NFL, Liga MX, Champions League and other international European soccer leagues. He graduated from the Universidad de Occidente, Los Mochis campus, with a degree in Communication Sciences, with a degree in English from the University of Arizona, Phoenix campus. He successfully completed the digital sports journalism workshop at the University of Guadalajara. Coverage in the Mexican Pacific League attending the 2019 final between Charros and Yaquis, as well as the Play Offs of the Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit. He has been with the company EL DEBATE for 11 years, of which seven he worked as a sports editor in the print part. Since 2020, he has entered the digital part of the sports portal, where until now I am a part as a Web Journalist. Specialist in matters of Liga MX, Liga MX Femenil, Mexican National Team and MLB.

