Alex Morgan poses with the Rayadas shirt

As did her teammate Megan Rapinoe days ago wearing the jersey of the UANL Tigersnow it was the turn of Alex Morgan, who posed with the Rayadas de Monterrey shirt during his stay at the BBVA Stadium.

Alex Morgan and the United States team are playing the Group Phase of the W Championship, this week they had to play in the Rayadas de Monterrey building against Haiti and the board sent a jersey to the front.

The North American striker posed with her soccer jersey scratched with number 13 and his last name on the back.

It should be noted that Alex Morgan has also played at the Tigres University Stadium of the UANL in his first game of this competition. Concacaf and I also send greetings to all the fans of the Monterrey team.

“Hello Tigres Femenil, good luck in your next season,” said the player from USA.

Alex Morgan is having a great tournament with his national team in Monterrey, since in his first match he scored two goals in the victory against Haiti. Now all that remains is to wait for this day’s game where they will face Jamaica.

We recommend you read

The United States is in first place in this international fair and is the rival to beat in the Group Phase.