Actress Anne Heche Will Be Unplugged Because She’s ‘Not Expected To Survive’ – Movie News

Heche had an accident a week ago that left her in critical condition. She is known for her role in ‘Seven days and seven nights’ or ‘I know what you did last summer’.

Bad news about the state of health of Anne Heche. The actress suffered a spectacular accident last Friday that left her in a coma. A week later, her condition has worsened. as collected dead linea family representative has released a statement revealing that suffers from a severe brain injury and “is not expected to survive”. Heche will be disconnected from life support when the family has decided how to act with her organs, since the interpreter is a donor.

Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive. For a long time it has been her choice to donate her organs and she is kept on life support to determine if any are viable.

The family thanks fans who have sent messages of support to the actress in recent days, and especially praises the work done by “the wonderful staff and nurses who cared for Anne at West Hills Hospital’s Grossman Burn Center.” . There are plans that Heche receives a ‘Walk of Honour’a very special farewell from the hospital staff to the donor patients on their way to the operating room.

“Anne had a big heart and touched everyone she met with her giving spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work. She will be remembered for her fearless honesty and much will be missed.” miss her light,” recalls the statement about Anne Heche.

Anne Heche in ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’.



A long and award-winning career alongside the best

Anne Heche’s career has been recognized with several nominations, both for Tony Awards and for Emmys. She was first nominated for an Emmy Award in 2004 for playing a drug addict mother in the telefilm Gracie’s Decision. Heche was a regular face in telefilms, but she also appeared in numerous television series, such as Nip/Tuck, Everwood either Ally McBeal. Most recently, she worked at Chicago P.D..

It was also not lacking on the big screen. The actress coincided with some of the best-known stars in Hollywood. She worked alongside Nicole Kidman and Lauren Bacall on Reincarnation (Birth)by Jonathan Glazer; the smokescreen, by Barry Levinson, where he appeared alongside Robert DeNiro and Dustin Hoffman; she was the companion of adventures of Harrison Ford in six days and seven nights; and starred in the version of Psychosis by Gus Van Sant.

In addition to her on-camera work, Heche made her Broadway debut in 2002 with the acclaimed proof. He came back with Twentieth Century, for which he received a prestigious Tony Award nomination. At the same time, she is a writer and director and showed her style in the short film Reach Normal and in the sequel If walls could talk II.

