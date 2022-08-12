By @Alvy — August 11, 2022

East famous people map shows at different scales who they are the most famous people throughout history and where they were born, in interactive format. It is created with data from Wikipedia and conveniently cured to avoid problems and duplicates; the complete list was published at the time in Nature as A cross-verified database of notable people, 3500 BC-2018 AD. Hard work.

It is curious to see how soon boat among the most famous characters in history Hitler appears to you just like Picasso or Cristiano Ronaldo, followed almost at the same level as Börjk or Leonardo da Vinci. But that is what five millennia of “popularity” have, some of them for their achievements for humanity, others for their attempts to kill their peers and others for playing football well. I also see how old Europe and the United States benefit greatly from the distribution of “popularity”. In Australia, for example, there are far fewer celebrities (Julian Assange, Hugh Jackman and Kylie Minogue, basically); Africa is somewhat the same.

Luckily there is a small selector that allows you to choose the “famous” from various categories:

Culture

science and discoveries

Leadership

Sports and games

The version that appears by default combines them all.

When is made zoom about Spain it is seen that the most popular are Picasso, Gaudí, Goya, Franco, Cervantes, García Lorca, Almodóvar, Nadal, Felipe II or Fernando Alonso; such a mega mix.