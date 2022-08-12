“A friend called me, Ronaldo at Juve” – ​​Libero Quotidiano





The market bomb that you do not expect, and that could bring a former Juventus champion back to Turin. As written on Thursday night on Twitter from the journalist Paolo Paganini, market expert, there were concrete possibilities that Cristiano Ronaldo could wear the Old Lady’s shirt again next season. But the negotiation for the return of the Portuguese ex real Madrid in Italy there has never been for the dry refusal of Cherubini and the other leaders of the club chaired by Andrea Agnelli. Who for the attack continue to chase Alvaro Morata, who has returned to Atlético Madrid after two years on loan in Max Allegri’s team.





Paganini’s tweet with CR7 at the center

These are the words of Paganini: “A friend / colleague who follows Manchester United called me late last night (or in the evening between Wednesday and Thursday, ed) – it is written in his tweet – The English managers, who are dealing with Adrien Rabiot, proposed Cristiano Ronaldo. Juventus said ‘no’ but continues to receive many phone calls from Mendes ”. According to the market expert, the well-known agent of the Portuguese ace is constantly pressing. It is no mystery that CR7 wants to leave Manchester, after a complicated season like last year.





Ronaldo, how many problems with ten Hag and United

The striker also started off the bench in the first match of the Premier League championship – the home defeat for 1-2 against Brighton last weekend – taking over only in the second half, in the 53th minute, in place of Fred. Ronaldo has no desire to continue his adventure in England, and Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag recently blurted out against him because the player had not turned up for the team lunch, officially for permission, before the friendly against Rayo Vallecano: “I don’t intend to let what happened pass – said the former coach of theAjax to Viaplay Sport – It is unacceptable, for everyone involved. We are a team, this means you have to stay until the end of the match. “