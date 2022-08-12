a dark world stars in She Will, the new in Filmin

We know with concern that gender-based violence continues to increase, which makes it clear that the authorities’ efforts are not sufficient, and not only in terms of protection, but also of education given to the male sex, who are responsible for the aggressions towards women. It was for this reason that in 2017 the hashtag “#MeToo” was used so that women around the world could show solidarity and unite in one voice, which is the theme of her She Will, the new in Filmin.

the tape of 2021 will be available from August 12, 2022and it’s the brainchild of Kitty Percy, who, in company with newcomer Charlotte Colbert and director Dario Argento, managed to create a tale of revenge”in which the unconscious of the feminist movement and its traumas underlie“.

official synopsis

The story stars Veronica Ghent, a woman who had to undergo a double mastectomy, so she must travel to Scotland to start the recovery process. However, she soon discovers that in order to fully heal, she must first you will have to do a psychological meditation that allows him to explore more of his existence as well as the traumas he carries with him.

Fortunately for her, this is not a trip she has to face alone, so at the clinic she goes to, she manages to create a special bond with Desi, a young nurse, with whom she will discover a strange force that is related to her dreams.

A reinterpretation of history

As Charlotte Colbert has commented, from the moment she received the script she knew that this was a story that she wanted to bring to the big screen, since it fit perfectly with her personal projects: “It dealt with many of the topics that interest me: how trauma distorts the perspective of time, the collective power of the unconscious and the history of women”.

Similarly, the director also mentions that one of the aspects that most moved them was the to be able to modify some stigmas that have marked the lives of women for quite some time, as is the case with witchcraft, which has become one of the main symbols of the film in its “particular imaginary”.

“When the imagery of witches appears for the first time in the film, it is presented as something to be feared, but as the story progresses and the images become more recurrent, the protagonist ends up accepting them as something that can be a tool of empowerment”.

Official image of She Will. / filmin

An impact cast

In case the story hasn’t hooked you yet, another of the strongest attractions of the film is the cast that stars it, since Alice Krige, whom we could see in Thor: The Dark World (2013) is in charge of giving life to Veronica, being accompanied by legends of British cinema such as Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange) and by Rupert Everett, whom we saw in My Best Friend’s Wedding with Julia Roberts, and more recently in the acclaimed series Adult Material. @worldwide