Yalitza Aparicio will star in Presencias, a new horror and suspense film

The spectacular 28-year-old Oaxacan actress, Yalitza Aparicio, continues with her promising career in the film industry, and we will soon see her star in presencesa horror and suspense movie. aparicio is best known for her outstanding performance in Rome – 99% by Alfonso Cuarón, a participation that earned her an Academy Award nomination and that catapulted her to fame almost immediately.

Yalitza will be the star of presencesa film directed by Luis Mandoki (Innocent Voices – 71%), and which will be available on Televisa Univision’s Vix+ streaming service. In a press interview (via My you), the actress explained that this upcoming horror film is “a story about a man who, after the murder of his wife, starts his own investigation to find her killer.”

presences It will also star Argentine actor Alberto Ammann and Mexican actor Damián Alcázar. According to the information (via My you) the plot of the film takes place in a cabin from the childhood of the character of Ammann and focuses on an investigation that soon becomes quite disturbing. As the actress described: “In a short time, [el hombre] he notices many strange events happening and is forced to face a terrifying reality.”

The spectacular Yalitza Aparicio on the set of her new movie PRESENCES.

The amazing Yalitza Aparicio on the set of her new film PRESENCES 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/silTqlhoJj – Carlos Aguilar (@Carlos_Film) March 31, 2021

Yalitza busy and working on her next movie Presencias.

YALITZA BUSY AND EMPLOYED ON HER UPCOMING FILM PRESENCIAS pic.twitter.com/h6N9XvFXMJ — ryan gosling defense manager (@ryansgosling) March 31, 2021

presences is not the only project Yalitza on the way, because recently, the acclaimed actress surprised her fans by revealing her participation in the second season of the spookys. The new season of this show will arrive on September 16 on HBO Max and fans are already jumping with excitement. This second season of the famous horror comedy that takes place in Mexico City, promises to be more fantastic, more mysterious and more Spooky than before, with new and irreverent touches of humor that will leave the public crying with laughter.

The official trailer for the second season of the spookys It was released on July 28, and without a doubt it moved all the followers of the program. In addition to presenting a lot of amazing scenes, Yalitza He appeared in the trailer sporting a sparkly silver outfit and a mysterious vibe that has no doubt left viewers intrigued.

Yes ok aparicio has worked in different areas since her rise to international fame in 2018 (mainly in theater and as an activist), the actress has been seen in few productions for film and television, and in a past interview, the star of Rome She shared what is keeping her from accepting numerous job offers. The young actress said the following to The country:

Several projects began to arrive, but they reduced who I am, and not only reduced me, but all those people who, like me, are inspired and will be inspired by my roles. Accepting these proposals meant not breaking with the narrowness of what people of my origin are supposedly allowed to dream of. I would be telling them: you only belong to this place and you can only aspire to these roles!

