Yahir is branded as lousy when leading The Academy 2022

Jahir The 43-year-old appeared at a press conference with the entire production of La Academia and the students, who will fight for first place in the most popular reality show on Tv Azteca for years, but things did not go well. for the host, who makes his debut as host.

And it is that Yahir at the time of presenting the judges, in addition to the students, far from seeing themselves naturally as other drivers who have been part of the project, they immediately noticed that the Mexican singer is missing a lot, because they did not like it at all the way he conducted the reality show, so they attacked him again.

“I like Yahir super well, but as a driver, just no”, “They would have better put Platanito as driver”, “Leave Yahir alone, he does his best !!”, “Yahir doesn’t even know what to say, lousy” , “Yahir seems to be in the lottery hehehe”, “It’s not for nothing but Yahir is a singer, not a presenter…”, “What a horror of a driver Yahir”, write the networks.

For those who have not known for a long time, Yahir had been announced as the new driver of The Academy, which surprised many, and that is that the interpreter had never been seen as a master of ceremonies, so many miss the new decision. of production, although it is said that this has a reason.

And it is that according to the production the price had not reached Adal Ramones, who in past seasons was in charge of conducting The Academy, but this time a monetary agreement was not reached, so he decided to say no to the musical reality show, for which Yahir, who was also a student of the project several years ago, now became the official presenter.

It may interest you:

Despite the criticism, the artist has not said anything about the comments on social networks, as it is well known that he has never liked being involved in controversy, so he prefers to do things with a lot of love and professionalism. because you want to grow in the field of driving.