Xiaomi throws the price of one of its most recommended beasts

Xiaomi’s smartphone has everything you need to squeeze the best games and applications. It can with everything.

One of the best cheap high-end phones from Xiaomi collapses on Amazon. you can take the Xiaomi 11T with 112 euro discount, but only for a limited time. We are talking about its global version, which arrives together with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

You have the opportunity to get a powerful and complete mobile at a very tempting price. It went on sale for around 500 euros, now you can receive it at your doorstep with a hefty discount. In addition, thanks to Amazon you will not have to pay anything for shipping.

Xiaomi 11T

Buy the Xiaomi mobile at the best price

The 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz of our protagonist looks very good, it will be the best place to enjoy series and movies. Thanks to that high refresh rate, everything will move quickly and smoothly. In addition, AMOLED technology offers pure blacks and vibrant colors.

In the depths of this 11T lives the MediaTek Dimension 1200, a processor with which you can make the most of the best applications. On the other hand, his 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage They will allow you to work with several apps at the same time and store all your files without problems.

MediaTek Dimension 1200

8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.67″ Full HD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display

3 rear cameras

5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charge

USB-C, NFC and 5G

The 3 rear cameras of this Xiaomi will allow you to take very good photos, wherever you are. Count with one 108 megapixel main sensora wide angle 8 megapixels and a macro sensing 5 megapixel. In the little hole in his forehead, a 16 megapixel camera for your selfies.

We do not forget the battery of this 11T, which reaches 5,000mAh and enjoy a powerful 67W fast charge. You will never leave home without a battery again, just a few minutes will be enough to recover hours of energy. But be careful, when you get used to fast charging you don’t know how to live without it.

Enjoy great design, a 120Hz display, and plenty of power without paying too much. The Xiaomi 11T is still a purchase to consider, a device capable of offering a very good experience. There are few smartphones that can stand up to it below 400 euros, I wouldn’t think too much about it.

