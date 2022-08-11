WWE returns to the United Kingdom with the Clash At The Castle event, this you should know about its headquarters

After more than 30 years, WWE returns to the UK with his first major stadium event since SummerSlam ’92. WWE CLASH AT THE CASTLE will be broadcast LIVE from Cardiff Principality StadiumWales, on Saturday September 3, 2022.

Wales is a country that is part of the United Kingdom. It is bordered by England to the east, the Irish Sea to the north and west, and the Celtic Sea to the southwest. It is a distinctive part of the UK, with its own character, language, culture and way of life.

With rolling hills, dramatic mountains, hundreds of castles, waterfalls and a coastal path that runs the length of the country’s coastline, beauty is everywhere in Wales. Cardiff is its capital and is home to a national museum, food, drink, shops, a spectacular castle and the Principality Stadium in the heart of the city.

The great attractions of this British country are:

Scenery:

About a quarter of the country is designated as a National Park or Area of ​​Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Coast:

Wales was one of the first countries in the world to introduce a coastal path that follows the entire coastline of a country. The Welsh Coast Path, opened in 2012, is 870 miles/1,400 kilometres.

Beaches:

It has about 230 beaches and 50 islands. The beaches are recognized as some of the best in the world, with 73 coastal areas meeting the high standards necessary to receive the prestigious Blue Flag, Green Coast Award or Coast Award.

castles:

It is often called the castle capital of the world, with over 600, more castles per square kilometer than anywhere else in the world.

Sports:

Rugby is the national sport of Wales, and in recent years the Welsh national football team has also done well internationally (including qualifying for the next FIFA World Cup in Qatar)

Culture:

Many famous actors, singers, writers, poets, musicians and artists were born or hailed from Wales, including Anthony Hopkins, Tom Jones, Catherine Zeta Jones, Michael Sheen, Christian Bale and Taron Egerton.

Idiom:

The Welsh language is spoken by more than half a million people and is taught in all schools. You will see it on all street signs, in place names and on television and radio channels in Wales.

Trips:

Wales is easy to get to by air, land and sea.

