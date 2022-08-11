WWE ends with the project ‘The Hurt Business’

WWE has issued this week a new episode of Main Event through the WWE Network and Peacock platforms. On this occasion, a combat has staged the end of a faction. We talk about the fight between Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexanderoriginal members of the stable The Hurt Businesscompleted by the leaders MVP and Bobby Lashley.

It was the first time that both faced each other, so several media have agreed that it has been the representation of the end of a cycle for the two fighters and what remained of the essence of that group. Cedric Alexander defeated Shelton Benjamin ending their alliancewhich had already been demoted in recent weeks when Alexander teamed up with Mustafa Ali multiple times on the same show.

Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali are two of the superstars that Triple H could reuse to give them minutes in the main WWE shows. Since Hunter took the helm of the creative team, we have seen substantial changes on Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown and many of the talents that had been demoted by Vince McMahon could have a new opportunity. T-BAR, another Main Event regular, is also on the list of these talents.

The Hurt Business was a group inspired by the TNA stable “The Beat Down Clan” where MVP and Bobby Lashley were fundamental pieces. In 2020, the two reunited in WWE and added Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander to the new group. During its existence, the group won the Raw Tag Team Championship and the WWE Championship. Many consider that the company did not finish taking advantage of the qualities of the stable, mainly with Vince McMahon as the main culprit for the failure.

