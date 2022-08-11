WWE eliminated a superstar from a match that took place on the last SmackDown

WWE decided not to have one of its superstars in a match on SmackDown.

Last week’s episode of SmackDown left some moments that practically no one expected, such as the return of Karrion Kross and Scarlett to the company or the victory of Shayna Baszler in a Gaunlet Match that gave her the opportunity to fight for the SmackDown Women’s Championship . However, there were also last minute changes to the episode, which is usual.

As is often the case, WWE planned before the start of the SmackDown show that Drew Gulak would fight in a tag team match against The Viking Raiders. It is unknown who his partner was going to be, but the creative team ultimately made the decision to replace Gulak and his partner with two local wrestlers.

Drew Gulak is one of the least used WWE Superstars on television. His last fight in a weekly episode of SmackDown took place on May 27. Since then, the public has been able to see him in action in ‘dark matches’ during the month of July.

