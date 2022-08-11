WWE detected more “unrecorded expenses” made by Vince McMahon

The renowned wrestling company World Wrestling Entertainment, better known by the acronym WWE, revealed on Tuesday that an exhaustive investigation found that the company’s former CEO, Vince McMahonmade more “unrecorded expenses” in the balance sheets.

As revealed by the company, an additional $5 million dollars has now been added, bringing the amount of McMahjon’s expenses to a total of $19.6 million dollars.

What is relevant is that these expenses are framed around an investigation that originated after it was revealed that the millionaire made payments for confidentiality agreements to silence women with whom he had extramarital affairs.

Although it was initially reported that these payments were made with money out of his pocket, later expenses made by McMahon that were not properly included in the WWE records came to light.

The company previously informed the United States Securities and Exchange Commission that McMahon made payments from 2006 to this year of $14.6 million. “Such payments were not properly recorded as expenses in the company’s consolidated financial statements.” WWE revealed.

Since then, it has also found two additional payments totaling $5 million, unrelated to the allegations that led to the Special Committee investigation, that McMahon made in 2007 and 2009, and that should have been recorded in McMahon’s consolidated financial statements. the company,” they added.

Although Vince McMahon remains the majority shareholder, he was forced to resign from all his positions, including the creative command of the stories of the company’s programs and events.

Also consider that the financial investigation is still ongoing.