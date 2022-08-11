WWE confirms the name of the 14 additions to the SummerSlam tryouts

WWE has published a video on social networks confirming the name of the 14 selected talents of the tryout that took place during the weekend of SummerSlam 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. In the video you can see when the talents in particular received the news from the mouth of Triple H.

ESPN confirmed a few days ago, through a publication on its official website, that WWE had hired 14 of the 50 talents who were present at the WWE tryout. Several personalities attended that show, highlighting the appearance of Triple H, who made an emotional speech about the new generations, emphasizing the model in which the new superstars have to work hard, but above all have fun.

Here are the names of the 14 selected:

Kennedy Cummins: University of Minnesota Cheerleader

Gabrielle Dunn: Won the Women’s Adult Forms Overall Grand Champion at the US Capitol Classics.

Rickssen Opont: Track and field athlete.

Alivia Ash: Track and field athlete from Louisville.

Harleigh White: Clemson track and field athlete.

Chukwusom Enekwechi: Track and field athlete from Michigan.

Jade Gentile: WVU soccer player.

Anna Keefer: Track and field athlete from North Carolina.

Breanna Ruggiero: Sacramento State Cheerleader.

Beau Morris: SMU football player.

Franki Strefling: Eastern Michigan University volleyball player.

Hayden Pittman: UAB football player.

Lea Mitchell: Michigan State Gymnast.

Kevin Ventura-Cortes: American football player for Concordia St Paul.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the WWE news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Clash at The Castle and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.