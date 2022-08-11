‘Wounded Hearts’: Nicholas Galitzine and Sofia Carson, are they boyfriends in real life?

Nicholas Galitzine and Sofía Carson have conquered everyone with their incredible chemistry in ‘Corazón Malheridos’. But what about off camera?

A new audiovisual success has recently landed on the Netflix platform. Based on the original story by Tess Wakefield, ‘Wounded Hearts’ tells the story of Luke Morrow and Cassie, two completely different people who come together in marriage with a common economic goal. However, fate has a very different plan for them, so the marine and the artist will have to fight against adversity.

A completely captivating plot where the undoubted chemistry between its protagonists has been one of the most acclaimed factors by the public. The actors Nicholas Galitzine and Sofía Carson have been in charge of making many fans of the novel completely enchanted. But, Does this love story also cross the screen? We tell you.

Although they could become the perfect couple of the moment in the film industry, unfortunately for fans, Nicholas Galitzine and Sofía Carson are not in a romantic relationship. As they themselves have made clear, both have really enjoyed the recordings of ‘Corazones Malheridos’, but they only share a beautiful friendship together.

For its part, the 27-year-old British actor has pointed out being single and looking for your soul mate. He has never wanted to address his private life too much to the media, because he likes to keep his intimate life out of the public eye. But, it is important to mention that in the past many rumors related him to actress Lilli Kay, with whom he shared an audiovisual project.

On the other hand, the 29-year-old actress is in a pretty similar situation. She on numerous occasions she has clarified being single and without any kind of commitment loving today. But, in 2016, rumors arose about an alleged relationship with the son of actress Sofía Vergara, Manolo González. Whatever happens in the future between the two is a decision that only they will decide, but what is clear is that their work and interpretation in the Netflix adaptation is more than surpassed.