Why poker is a (Hollywood) celebrity game

Actors and athletes. And singers. And TV shows. And also referents of comedy. Celebrities, beyond the development of their professional activities, publicly show their hobbies, such as their skills with the cards of a deck of poker. This historic card game is going through a second youth thanks to the momentum obtained through the emergence of new technologies, the exponential growth of followers around the world, the increase in tournaments and the publicity it obtains by enjoying the visibility that celebrities give this card game. Added to these factors is the appearance of poker in certain film productions or as a sponsor of different sporting events. In conclusion, this card game has become a benchmark for entertainment, both for worldly people and celebrities.

Do you want to know which celebrities play poker? Keep reading these lines carefully and you will discover some names that have not only proven to have an escape route from their usual activities in poker, but also those that have even managed to earn a not inconsiderable income. Until we get to reveal the names of these personalities, we will tell you some interesting details about this game, in case any of you want to imitate your sports idols or reference actors and actresses. The origin of poker is very old, almost prehistoric. It has been found that already in ancient Persia (around the year 1000) a game with similar characteristics was already played. From that distant date, this game has evolved until Jonathan H. Green (in 1834) established the current rules on which contemporary poker was built.

We will not go into more detail about the different versions of poker, but we will go into a series of basic questions that are required when dealing with the use of these cards. The first thing is to clarify that a poker player is becoming over the years; after an extensive time of learning about the different combinations and strategies that must be known, considered and remade throughout the game. In other words, poker, unlike other card games, requires bringing together a series of knowledge. Chance does not have a high role in the development of a game, beyond that moment of dealing cards.

And why do celebrities sit at a poker table? Basically because this is a game that brings together a series of features that are very well suited to celebrities. Poker maintains that competitiveness that, for example, athletes experience during the development of their sports practice. This card game also stimulates the brain activity of all those who play: you have to be agile in making strategic decisions. This can be extrapolated when performing or competing, and even presenting a news program or making people laugh, something that is not easy. Finally, the sensations and emotions of intrigue that are experienced are unmatched, as they have been faithfully reflected in some mythical movie games that, from these lines, we recommend to familiarize yourself with the atmosphere that develops in a poker game, be it physical or on-line.

An actor’s game…

If we talk about film productions, we all know the name of our first celebrity, the act Tobey Maguire, known worldwide for becoming the most famous spider of the seventh art. The act that brings Spiderman (or Peter Parker) to life has participated in several poker tournaments and always with some skill, winning, according to some, more than 100,000 dollars. Not bad considering that adding these amounts is not easy when we talk about these letters. Such is Maguire’s fondness for cards that it is said, it is commented in Hollywood gossip that ‘Spider-Man’ is famous for organizing certain games in one of his mansions.

We do not know if Ben Affleck is in those private calls. Another great poker player, although right now he is famous for his affair with Jennifer Lopez. The interpreter of Batman, another mythical movie character, has also been seen in poker tournaments, although in a more testimonial way. That is, more as a claim for solidarity games than as a player with certain skills and knowledge. For example, other actors have responded to his call, such as Matt Damon (also famous for participating in the occasional movie whose theme revolved around this card game) or Tom Brady’s world-famous athletes. Poker, as you can see, also has a solidarity facet. He should not always be associated with bad arts. Responsible gaming is also part of people’s leisure and entertainment.

… and actresses

If we talk about the seventh art, we must include, on the female side, names like Cameron Diaz, who has publicly said that she resorts to poker as a method of disconnecting from her work as an actress. And according to what is said, we are not facing another player, but Cameron Diaz has certain skills. The same can be said of the singer and actress Mariah Carey, who has been seen visiting a famous Las Vegas casino to play poker and take a few dollars to her already succulent bank account. Shannon Elizabeth is another example of a woman who knows how to handle these cards. In fact, it is proven that she has participated in certain national poker championships, reaping good results. Finally, Oscar winner Jennifer Tilly is also another celebrity who turns to poker in her spare time. And how. In Hollywood gossip it is said that she has won more than a million dollars at poker. Nothing bad!

Not all the celebrities who play poker are actors or actresses, since the list is extended with names like Jason Alexander, Ray Romano (he has made a real fortune of more than 20 million dollars with cards) or Christian Bale. We should also mention the comedian Kevin Hart or athletes such as Neymar or Gerard Piqué, who has also been reflected in his love of poker by participating in certain evenings broadcast to the five continents. Other athletes have only approached poker because of some beneficial commercial action for both parties, which has allowed this game to increase in popularity.