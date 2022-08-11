Why Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split despite “strong connection”

Image Credit: Matt Baron / Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson shocked fans after announcing their split last week. As rumors swirled about the ending of their 9-month romance, a source EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife the 411 on what happened to make the beautiful couple quit. Despite the “big draw” and “strong connection” between the makeup mogul and Live Saturday night funny man, there were “a lot of things stacked against them,” according to the insider.

“When he was in Australia, as much as they had a great time, they also had very deep talks that led them to finally decide to break up,” the source said, referring to Kim’s visit to Pete on the set of his film. Magicians. “There were a lot of things stacked against them. There is still a huge attraction between them and a strong connection, so it’s not that it ended badly, but at this point Kim it seems clear that it’s over ”.

A long-term relationship didn’t seem to be on the couple’s cards at the time, according to our source. “Peter being so far in Australia has been a tough test, the distance hasn’t been easy to cover, ”the insider said. “Peter wanted Kim being in Australia with him for a long time and she just isn’t in a place in her life where she can. And the fact is Peter it’s just getting busier so it’s not like this problem goes away. They have had to face some harsh truths, one is that they are in different places in their lives ”.

Another source added that Kim and Pete are in very different places in their lives to sustain a relationship. “With Peter, Kim she doesn’t want the same things as him right now. She has children and although she would be open to more, this is not her priority. She loves being a mother to her children, but they are all at the age where she doesn’t have to have them as a baby, ”the insider explained.

Age also plays a bit of a factor, as the source added, “Peter she is 12 years younger than her and although age is just a number, she brings with it some things that make her e Peter not recognizable. “

During their romance, the couple also had to withstand the onslaught of Kim’s ex’s social media attacks Kanye Westwho hurled insults at SNL actor and even threatened him in the lyrics of his songs. However, the source continued to say so Kanye “isn’t why they broke up”, but his “antics certainly didn’t help them.”

“Definitely, Peter he’s a good guy and they’ve had some magical moments, but he was also in the wake of his messy divorce with Kanye, which isn’t over yet, ”the source concluded. “Kim she needs to wrap up unfinished business in her life before moving on with a man who wants her to be the center of his world.