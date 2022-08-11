Why Kate Winslet Doesn’t Like Watching ‘Titanic’ | CelebsU

Karen Garcia

The actress starred in one of the most iconic films in the history of cinema.

The movie ‘Titanic’ It has been one of the most iconic films in the history of cinema, which was carried out by Kate Winslet along with Leonardo DiCaprio, and although the public applauds the film to date, the actress does not think the same.

It should be remembered that Winslet gave life to the character Rose, a girl from high society who falls in love with Jack, a young man who travels in the cheapest part of the ship, and who teaches her to be free.

At the time, the actors were at the beginning of their careers, so the feature film directed by James Cameron catapulted them to stardom. Now years later Kate confessed that she does not like to watch ‘Titanic’ and explained the reasons.

During an interview with CNNthe famous confessed that she refuses to see her performancebecause today, he assures that he would have done things differently.

“Really, seriously? You did that? God, it’s horrible. Fortunately, I have improved a lot now. It sounds terribly self-indulgent, but we actors tend to be very self-critical. I have a hard time watching any of my performances, but watching Titanic I was like, ‘Oh god, I want to do it again,'” she said.

Although she is not a big fan of her work in said film, the actress said that she had to work very hard to get the role of Rose, since the director was not sure about hiring her: “Her strength, her character, her determination, her passion interior: these are things that I relate to. I think it’s something I have in me. I am an outsider, a girl who enjoys the wind blowing through her hair, and my family too, so I think it was really for me.”