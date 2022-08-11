Why does nobody want Cristiano Ronaldo anymore?

Seduced by no one, abandoned by everyone. What a strange summer, that of Cristiano Ronaldo. CR7 are you there? Abnormal weeks, spent on the shoreline of the transfer market, waiting for the undertow or some offer that deserves. At 37, Cristiano realized he was no longer at the center of the world. Sic transit glory samples. In Manchester they can’t stand it anymore. And he certainly does nothing to make himself loved. The new coach, the Dutch school Ajax Ten Hag, put him on the sidelines of the project. In fact, he took away his future.

And Cristiano replied from capricious divo: playing with disdain – almost annoyed – the friendlies, leaving the stadium halfway through the game – like the employee who finishes his shift and stamps the card – and parading away among the fans without deigning to look at them. He had returned to Manchester United only last year, to try – after the three years at Juventus – to revive the glories of the past. No way. Glory is a memory, the past is a foreign land. At the meeting he showed up – unthinkable for a lover of his own body like him – out of control. The divorce is imminent, even if from Manchester they let it be known that no one pushes for him to leave, let alone.

The truth is another. And it is much more bleak. Nobody wants Cristiano Ronaldo anymore. There hasn’t been a single real offer for the champion who has won five Golden Balls and who for fifteen years has divided the world with his alter ego, that Leo Messi who is younger anyway – he’s two years younger – and started the season with PSG with an artist’s stroke, an overturn that in a few hours became the hottest video on the Net.

Messi is preparing for the World Cup in Qatar, his real goal: between November and December he will have the chance to put the crown of world kings back on his head. And basically it is the same goal set by Cristiano Ronaldo who – like his colleague – has not yet won the World Cup. The Last Dancewell yes. But with which shirt?

The return to Italy – even if in the last few hours there is a rumor that he would like him to negotiate with the Naples – appears somewhat unlikely. The track that leads to the beginning of his story is more solid and that would see him close his career in Lisbon, with the beloved Sporting, the family club since it is managed by his friend-agent, the powerful Jorge Mendes. In addition, the return to Sporting would offer him the chance to play again in the Champions League, the trophy he has already won five times and which is his favorite hunting ground.

The gods leave, turn their backs on the field and enter the avenue of sunset: this suggests the career finale of Cristiano Ronaldo. Champions age like this. First a little at a time, then in one go. To imagine a competition narcissus like the Portuguese in a role of “great sage” a la Ibrahimovic is difficult. He does not have the personality, he certainly does not shine with empathy, but more than anything else he lacks the desire to put himself at the service of his teammates, of a team, of a project. Cristiano Ronaldo has always been at the center of the world. Moving from there is an exercise that requires characteristics that he does not have. Who knows how this summer will end of torments and unforeseen anxieties, who knows if we will see him get back into the game somewhere or instead he will fade into the distance, as in the films of the past.

