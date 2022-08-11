Why did everyone hate Anne Hathaway? The time of the Hatha-haters

“Stage girl” meant that Hathaway was too enthusiastic, too eager for audience approval, a bit nerdy, and generally too desperate. Anne’s performances and work that impressed everyone in Brokeback Mountain Y Rachel Getting Married they had vanished for the public and the critics.

Anne Hathaway

(Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)



So when Anne won the Oscar in 2013, the public did nothing but criticize her for saying, “It came true!” Instead of everyone applauding her achievement, they despised her. Anne Hathaway.” But this was pure misogyny. For example, when Leo DiCaprio he didn’t win the Oscar, year after year you read headlines, tweets, memes, “Why does the Academy hate Leo?” wondering why the Academy hadn’t given him an Oscar yet. In fact the internet even campaigned for Leo when she was nominated for an Oscar for The Revenant .

At that point, Anne stopped making movies after The Miserablesonly returned to the cinema by director Christopher Nolan to do Interstellar. Even during their appearances on that very often press tour they ended up revolving around the question of why everyone hates Anne Hathaway. “My impression is that people needed a break from me“, he said in 2014, to explain why he had stayed out of public life. The Atlantic even published an article called: “Guide so that Anna Kendrick does not end up like Anne Hathaway”.