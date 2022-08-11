Who is Maya Pixelaskaya: her age, her real name and her role as a collaborator in ‘Zapeando’

Every afternoon, from Monday to Friday, after dinner at laSexta, the most loyal public of zappinga television space that has a great projection thanks to collaborators such as Maya Pixelskaya.

The program run by Danny Matthew (43) signed the Madrilenian (37), after the presenter asked the team to test him. In this way, the Catalan cast his former collaborator on the screen in Yo, don’t miss a thing (the radio space that led the Catalan until 2019) .

Maya, who began to appear sporadically in the format to present the most curious news about technology and science, He knew how to earn his place at the table with the arrival of the pandemic, being present in the hardest moments of confinement. Since then, she has become a familiar face to the general public.

This is how he explained his first day in zapping through his official Instagram account, where he already has more than 63,000 followers:

Maya Garcia, her real name

maya garcia hides behind the artistic name of Maya Pixelaskaya, which comes from the combination of the legendary Russian ballerina Maya Plisetskaya and of ‘pixel art’a technique based on the pixels of video games from the 80s and 90s.

Pixelaskaya’s multifaceted career

“Presenter – editor – communicator – lady who talks to you about art and history – gamer – meme encyclopedia and waster of oxygen in general”. This is how Maya defines herself on her social networks, where she chooses to describe herself on her profile as “a monkey come to more, just like you”.

Graduated in Audiovisual Communication at the Complutense University, pixelaskaya He took a course in 2D animation at the Higher School of Professional Drawing in Madrid, which allowed him to work on projects as relevant as the film wrinkles, which won two Goya awards in 2012.

However, that experience was not at all gratifying for her: “I realized that it was my thing in the sense that I enjoyed it tremendously, but what the profession itself is did not convince me at all. In addition, I started in a studio very much anchored in the 80s. Of the few times, luckily, that I have come across a ‘machistorro’ and carca atmosphere was doing animation (…) My experience was not very pleasant“he confessed in an interview with Vandal.

Subsequently, the Madrilenian ended up becoming freelance illustrator and then, as a presenter of different spaces about video games in the online channel Vodafone eSports. In addition, she has collaborated with the program Yo, don’t miss a thing.

Although, without a doubt, Maya’s great professional project to date is zappinga format from which she thought she would be fired: “I I thought that in the second week they were going to throw me out of there. I came from video games, everything I had presented was video games, it is my specialty and I thought they were going to kick me out because I have no idea about TV. But in the end he proposed a section on the future and technologya, I wanted to take it to what I control in a fun way for the people who see us. Little by little, it seems that viewers like it, learn and laugh, “she acknowledged in an interview for The Spanish.

of his passion for the world gamerthe collaborator has also developed her facet as a businesswoman, creating her own online store of merchandising products. In fact, many ofs dresses and looks with retro motifs and video games that he shows on his social networks have been his creation.

The ‘shippeo’ with Santi Alverú triggered a controversy

Discreet with her personal life, Maya is only known for a ‘shippeo’ with her program partner Santi Alveruwhich ended up causing a controversy on the set.

It all started when the actor responded to a viewer who asked when Maya and Santi were going to get married.

“We’ll see, Maya is a babe who couldn’t be with this man“he said then Cristina Pedroche. “Have you seen this lady, please? It’s not that you’re very bad, is that she is very good. That’s it, take it that way. He has it all,” she added.

The actor hit back by messing with the height of David Munoz and she responded with the ‘threat’ to spit on him when he went to eat at Diverx. Although the networks later took a lot out of what happened, Maya herself took it upon herself to say that these types of conversations are common jokes between colleagues.

Anxiety and depression, a recurring theme in their networks

Very active on the networks, ‘the zapeadora’ has also joined the celebrities who openly speak about the anxiety and depression.

“If you have anxiety, you have depression, and the last thing you want is for a lot of people to see you, but this made me want to be seen. I have been able to talk about depression thanks to this, on social networks and in interviews. If I can normalize seeking help, knowing that there are many people who carry it in silence… If I can normalize it a bit, that’s another good thing I take away from this.“, assured Vandal.