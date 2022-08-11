Who is Groot? Everything you need to know about this character

Without a doubt, one of the most beloved characters in the franchise. Guardians of the Galaxy It’s Groot. This extraterrestrial tree, which sprouted after the actions of the first installment of said saga, is premiering a series but, before you enjoy it, we will tell you everything we know about it.

Created by Jack Kirby, Stan Lee, and Larry Lieber, Groot made his first comic book appearance in the issue of Such to astonish November 1960, in which he came to Earth as a threat to its inhabitants.

“Groot was created by Stan Lee. He was 100 feet tall and he yelled, ‘Look! I am Groot the Invincible!’ Stan didn’t remember that he created it, he told me that he didn’t create any of the Guardians and I told him about Groot. He burst out laughing, ”revealed on his Twitter account James Gunn, director of Guardians of the Galaxy.

Groot joined the Guardians of the Galaxy alongside Rocket. Photo: Courtesy Disney+

Originally from Planet X, Groot is known for his nobility. In fact, in his homeland, he cared for the animals and fungi that helped keep the ecosystem in order, but was soon banished by his colleagues and condemned to wander through space.

Compared to the ahuehuetes, which can grow to more than 20 meters, Groot is a tiny tree: it is 7 meters tall and can weigh 3.6 tons in its adulthood. His powers include regeneration, which makes him invulnerable to almost any weapon, and psychokinesis, with which he can give orders to any plant.

After his first appearances as a villain, Groot has become an ally of different forces of good, although he is often imprisoned. It was first captured by the Collector, who added it to his monster collection, then at the hands of the Kree; there he was rescued by Rocket, the raccoon, who became his best friend.

Groot is a tree of few words, and there’s an explanation for that: his race has a genetic disorder that makes their larynx thin, so they can’t talk much. Still, to bring it to the big screen, Vin Diesel had to learn to say I’m Groot in 15 different languages.

“New lines are recorded for each movie, in the case of Groot, everything is new! We couldn’t do it without him.

“In the cast scripts, characters who don’t understand their language have ‘I’m Groot.’ But we have scripts that have translations for those who do understand it. Currently, all the Guardians of the Galaxy understand it. It takes some time and dedication to understand,” Gunn said.

The first episodes of the animated series I am Groot are available on the Disney+ platform.