Who is Austin Kevitch, Camila Cabello’s new love

It had been rumored for weeks that Camila Cabello had a new fiance and now here comes the confirmation. After being pinched on several occasions in the company of Austin KevitchCEO and co-founder of the dating app Lox Club, in the past few hours the new couple has finally come out into the light of the sun showing themselves in front of the paparazzi hand in hand during a walk through the streets of Los Angeles where the two also exchanged a kiss.

Cabello and Austin appears to have been dating since June, when they were first spotted together during a night out that foreshadowed that between Kevitch and the 25-year-old singer who rose to fame with songs like “Señorita”, “Havana” And “Bam bam”(A song that Camila Cabello made in tandem with Ed Sheeran) there was some tender.

Just over a year after the end of the relationship with Shawn Mendes (which blossomed in July 2019 and ended in April 2021) the former Fifth Harmony seems to have found love thanks to his new partner, met thanks to his mutual friend Nicholas Galitzinewith whom Camila he had shared the film set Cinderella (also better known as Cinderella).

