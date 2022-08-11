Who is Armie Hammer, actor of ‘Call me by Your Name’, accused of cannibalism? – The financial

American actor Armie Hammer He became one of Hollywood’s favorite stars. Her character in the movie Call me by Your Name (2017), put him in the sights of thousands of viewers. However, serious accusations against him, by his ex-partners, about an alleged tendency to cannibalism turned his career around.

Arnie Hammer’s past

Arnie Hammer, before reaching international fame, had a good economic position, since he is the son of the tycoon Armand Hammercompany founder Western Petroleumwhose fortune amounts to 1.6 billion dollars according to the site Celebrity Net Worth.

The American actor began his professional career with the film flicka (2006) which starred Alison Lohman. Gradually she was amassing her popularity until she came to share credits with Leonardo Dicaprio in films like J.Edgar (2011),

In a few years he had become one of the most coveted actors in Hollywood and it seemed that his popularity was increasing with the film. Call me by your name of 2017, a film that co-starred with the French actor Timothee Chalamet.

However, his popularity took an abrupt turn towards negativity due to statements by one of his ex-partners that they accused him of being abusive towards her.

Armie Hammer accused of cannibalism

In 2021 an Instagram account published assumptions messages between the American actor and one of his ex-partners.

Apparently the actor was in a relationship with a woman named Effie at the time he was married to Elizabeth Chambers.

Despite this, Effie’s account stated that it was not a conventional love affair, since she published several messages between her and the actor that showed Armie Hammer psychologically and emotionally abusing her.

in the conversation, the actor claimed to have a fixation with themes of cannibalism. “I’m thinking of holding your heart in my hand and controlling when it can beat.” In other messages, Hammer claimed to want to keep his lover as a kind of slave.

The woman went to the authorities and in 2021 filed a lawsuit against Armie Hammer for sexual abuse in the year of 2017.

Shortly after these messages were revealed, another woman named Courtney Vucekovichshared his experience with the actor in 2020. According to an interview from Page Six, the actor “forced her to do things that I didn’t feel comfortable with.”

Later, on Harmie’s secondary Instagram account, some videos were leaked showing women in ‘bondage’ roles.

Simultaneously, Paige Lorenze, another ex-partner of the actor, confirmed that the accusations against Harmie they were true. Lorenzo spoke with Page Six and claimed that Harmie “tied her up and hit her.”

after the accusations the actor has left multiple projects of which he was a part and even left the recording of the film Shotgun Wedding in which Jennifer Lopez participated.

House of Hammer

This August 10, the first preview of a documentary produced by Discovery Plus.

The trailer shows several testimonies of women who have testified against the actor. It should be noted that among the witnesses is Casey Hammer, a relative of the Harmie.

The premiere of this production is scheduled for the next September 2.