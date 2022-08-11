While Vela did not flinch what Chicharito did after listening to the Mexican anthem

Javier Hernández and what he did when he heard the Mexican anthem

August 11, 2022 10:39 a.m.

During the participation of ALL-Stars between MLS and Liga MX, two most representative players were Carlos Vela and Javier Hernández, who caused a stir in the fans who attended the show.

Prior to the meeting, one of the images that attracted the most attention happened when Javier Hernández broke the protocol in the middle of the Mexican anthem. While other players like Carlos Vela didn’t even flinch, Chicharito surprised.

In the broadcast scenes, Chicharito Hernández decided to sing the anthem that was performed by a little boy. In social networks there were different reactions where many fans asked him to return to the Mexican team.

Why doesn’t Martino call Javier Hernández?

Gerardo Martino has received multiple criticisms from the Mexican fans, because despite Javier Hernández’s good moment, he has not taken it into account and all because of the problem with Yon de Luisa and the image rights struggle.