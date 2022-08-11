Which international celebrities are fans of blackjack and casino games?

In that sense, although there are celebrities who are reluctant to talk about their private lives, many others make a career out of it, hinting at small customs and curiosities. For example, the romance between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez is one of the most shown today.

Now, in this particular article we will focus on a particular case: which international celebrities have a special interest in casino games? Whether we are talking about poker, blackjack, roulette or the latest news, there are several celebrities who choose this method of entertainment to experience moments full of adrenaline with their surroundings.

1-Harry Styles

According to many specialists, Harry Styles is the great pop appearance of the moment. The former member of One Direction has managed to launch his solo career with great success and has millions of fans around the world. Those who know him best have not overlooked this fact: on his left shoulder there is a tattoo that says: “17 black”. What does it mean?

We are talking about nothing more and nothing less than your favorite roulette number, along with the color that characterizes it in the traditional casino game. This fact was on everyone’s lips in 2013, when Styles was still part of One Direction. Nowadays, it is rumored that the musician avoids going to traditional casinos due to his fame and chooses digital platforms.

two-Ben Affleck

The aforementioned actor is recognized worldwide not only for his characters, but also for his great interest in card games, especially blackjack. Online casino blackjack 21 seems to be his new hobby, in order to avoid intrepid paparazzi and fans looking to get their picture taken with him.

Now, Affleck is known to be not just an enthusiast, but a skilled blackjack player. If we go back to the year 2008, it was known that he was able to win 800 thousand dollars with a much smaller bet and in three simultaneous hands, something that is considered a great skill and strategy in this game. Other years, J-Lo’s current partner was the protagonist for incidents such as being expelled from a casino for counting cards. Perhaps that is where his preference for the online world comes from in 2022.

3- Matt Damon

As we have already mentioned in this medium, the renowned actor Matt Damon is popular for being a professional in games such as poker and blackjack. It is a more than curious case, since his ability was mixed with his career as an actor: it all started when he had to shoot the film “Rounders” and to do it in the best way, he took professional poker classes with an expert.

Since then, the renowned actor with a long career has been playing enthusiastically and regularly, to the point of participating in different public tournaments, without fear of being observed. Now, at the time of this writing, there is no big news on how much money he has made since he has started playing.

4- George Clooney

A classic when thinking about great international celebrities who play in casinos frequently. This is due to two main reasons: first, because of their participation in iconic movies that take place in casinos or have scenes where games of chance are the true protagonists. Two clear examples are “Ocean’s Eleven” and “La Gran Estafa”.

However, the second reason is the most important: in 2005 he told journalists that he would build nothing more and nothing less than his own hotel with a casino, a multimillion-dollar project that would have another partner more than known as Brad Pitt. The beginning of that pharaonic work would be in 2006, but none of that ended up happening. Clooney so far continues to play on his behalf and the reasons why the ambitious project was not carried out are unknown.

5- Paris Hilton

Finally, one of the first influencers before that term is known and on everyone’s lips in 2022: Paris Hilton. Surely when you start reading this article, her name came to your mind and it is not for less, since she is one of the celebrities who visits Las Vegas the most every year. Its lights, luxuries and entertainment seem to be one of the favorite plans of the millionaire heiress of the Hilton.

In fact, rumors have surfaced that his bets are usually not less than $30,000 in just one night, so his presence in any room always attracts the attention of other players and onlookers. In any case, as has happened with other important cases, it is rumored that his preferences have turned to online games.