When Beyoncé, Britney and Pink were gladiators at the Colosseum

Almost twenty years ago Beyoncé, Britney Spears and P! Nk they were still among the brightest young stars in American pop, ready to assert their success and conquer the radios, the covers and the hearts of the fans. The three artists were then chosen in 2003 as the protagonists of one spot advertising for a well-known soft drink brand. The video, directed by Tarsem Singh e made in Rome in September of that year and then released in 2004, it featured Beyoncé, Britney and P! nk like three gladiators intended to fight within the Colosseumrecreated at the Capitoline studios of Cinecittà, under the eyes of the Roman emperor played by the Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias. In the video, the three pop stars refuse to fight in the arena for the emperor’s amusement and rebel by singing “We will rock you“. For the occasion, the well-known song by Queen was revisited with the support of two surviving members of the group once led by the late Freddie Mercury, the guitarist Brian May and the drummer Roger Taylor. The two musicians of the British band also personally participated in the filming of the commercial and played two spectators of the fight.