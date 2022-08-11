What to watch today on TV? Thursday, August 11, 2022 | TV

13.15 / WE ARE

‘The hour of the brave’

Spain, 1998 (112 minutes). Director: Antonio Mercero. Interpreters: Gabino Diego, Adriana Ozores, Leonor Watling, Luis Cuenca.

Antonio Mercero travels to Madrid during the Civil War to create a successful combination of drama and comedy, supported by an excellent acting group, in which a memorable Adriana Ozores shines (who won a well-deserved Goya as a supporting actress). The hour of the brave approaches a guard at the Prado Museum who, when he finds a self-portrait by Goya, does not hesitate to protect it, endangering his life and that of his family.

15.00 / Movistar Classics

‘West Side Story’

USA, 1961 (150 minutes). Director: Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins. Cast: Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer, George Chakiris, Rita Moreno.

In these times in which Spielberg has shot a West Side Story As flat as it is lacking in character, in which it stripped the original of its main characteristic, vitality, it is convenient to look back at the origins. Because beyond his status as an icon, the West Side Story from 1961, the only one, the true one, is still an explosive work. Choreographer Jerome Robbins squeezes his actors and dancers on the asphalt of the streets. The Jets and the Sharks hate each other as Maria and Tony discover their love. And, finally, what still excites in this masterpiece is its duality: the cadence with which the romantic sequences move combined with the bursts of rage and vitality that spring from the urban dances and the memorable songs by Bernstein and Sondheim.

15.20 / Paramount Network

‘Hugo’s invention’

USA, 2011 (125 minutes). Director: Martin Scorsese. Cast: Asa Butterfield, Chloë Grace Moretz, Ben Kingsley, Sacha Baron Cohen, Ray Winstone.

The reality and the fantasy. life and cinema Territories that can sometimes be confused. Hugo’s invention follows an orphan boy who lives in the Montparnasse station in Paris, and who turns to the creation of a robot, imitation of human life. When the cinema becomes present, it will do so in the form of vital certainty or, perhaps, an imagined dream, with the presence of the greatest pioneer of the image, the man who took a rocket to one of the eyes of the Moon. A true marvel.

15.40 / Hollywood

‘Return to the future’

Back to the Future. USA, 1985 (110 minutes). Director: Robert Zemeckis. Cast: Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson.

One of the most outstanding disciples of Spielberg launches into a fantastic hubbub disguised as comedy. seen today, Return to the future it has lost much of its freshness, but the recurring theme of time travel is still exhilarating, thanks to a fast-paced script and remarkable special effects.

18.35 / TCM

‘The elephant Man’

The Elephant Man. USA, 1980 (125 minutes). Director: David Lynch. Cast: Anthony Hopkins, John Hurt, Anne Bancroft.

In the year 1980, David Lynch was not yet the acclaimed director of works such as blue velvet Y Wild Heart. But he was a filmmaker of amazing visual rigor, plenty of narrative wisdom. The elephant Man It is a terrible film, but also a beautiful one, which tells the true story of John Merrick, a brutally deformed man, exploited without hesitation as a fairground attraction. Hand in hand with him, without cheap gimmicks, Lynch places the viewer before a fierce portrait of human intolerance and cruelty. Certainly a masterpiece.

19.30 / Four

Basketball: another duel for Spain, which prepares the European

The Spanish basketball team faces its second match in preparation for the Eurobasket that begins on September 1. The players coached by Sergio Scariolo meet for the second consecutive time with the Greek national team. After meeting in Athens, this time they will do so at the WiZink Center in Madrid.

19.50 / Movistar Drama

‘All for a dream’

To Die For. United States-United Kingdom, 1995 (102 minutes). Director: Gus van Sant. Cast: Nicole Kidman, Matt Dillon, Joaquin Phoenix.

Before his cinema plummeted to reach the unfortunate territories of Psychosis Y Discovering Forrester, Gus van Sant was able to cast one of the harshest cinematographic glances of recent years at American society: the acid portrait of a young woman willing to do anything to be a television star. Van Sant attacks the cathodic spectacle and the banality of human beings, dedicated to admiring stars as hollow as they are absurd.

22.00 / Telecinco

Another appointment with the intrigue of the series ‘Blanca’

Blanca, the intern, once again helps Commissioner Bacigalupo and Inspector Liguori. Set in Genoa, the series White is inspired by the novels of Patrizia Rinaldi to follow the ups and downs of a character on the edge, a young blind woman, marked by the loss of her older sister at the hands of an abusive boyfriend, who joins the police force, specializing in decoding, an analytical listening technique for all audio materials from investigations, such as interceptions and interrogations.

22.30 / Sundance

Premiere of the Italian series ‘Forever’

the italian series Forever explores an intimate drama that delves into a romantic relationship that falls apart after eleven years of marriage and a child together. Throughout eight episodes, this production reveals the separation of Anna and Enrico. A rupture that, far from being peaceful, generates a destructive war where the custody of her son Pietro becomes the main battle. In the process, painful secrets will begin to emerge, even requiring the intervention of social services to assess the parents’ ability to care for their child.

22.30 / The Sixth

Humor reigns, in ‘Little coincidences’

The romantic comedy starring Marta Hazas and Javier Veiga continues on La Sexta. A series with an atypical spirit and hooliganism, with 50-minute episodes, humorously follows the life of a couple without any intention of complicating their lives. Parenting has never crossed their minds…until now.

23.45 / AXN White

‘Hannibal’

USA, 2001 (130 minutes). Director: Ridley Scott. Cast: Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore, Ray Liotta.

The adventures of Hannibal Lecter were taken up 10 years later. And he didn’t seem like the right director for it, a Ridley Scott whose career descended into abysses like Lieutenant O’Neill. However, he had in his favor a forceful script by David Mamet and an actress like Julianne Moore, who managed to make Jodie Foster partly forget. Hannibal it becomes an amalgam of cloudy and morbid images that rediscover the doctor staying in Florence. The result is a thriller agitated and thirsty for blood that culminates in a sordid banquet.

23.50 / The 2

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers’

USA, 2002 (180 minutes). Director: Peter Jackson. Cast: Elijah Wood, Viggo Mortensen, Ian McKellen, Sean Astin.

After the memorable first installment, the return of Tolkien’s classic was eagerly awaited. And Peter Jackson again managed to recreate all the intensity of the novel, delve into the spirit of his characters and deliver a colossal combination of spectacle and lyricism. The film carefully weaves three parallel plots in which the most impressive action sequences of recent years shine, surrounded by an overwhelming adventurous spirit. And there was still another one ahead…

