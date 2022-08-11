what (not) is the miraculous liquid that Kourtney Kardashian promotes with a $ 2,500 filter

The influencer advertises on his website a special (and very expensive) filter to transform the “chaotic” H2O into H3O2, with hexagonal structure and beneficial properties. But the theory behind it has no scientific basis

Put together a celebrity like Kourtney Kardashian, an alleged molecular composition of water with spectacular properties and a filter put on sale by the same influencer (at exorbitant prices) to transform the “normal” water and here is the new case of the summer, in perfect balance between pseudoscience and online marketing. In recent days, the well-known businesswoman and television personality has published the announcement for the sale of a special $ 2,500 filter with the particular property of transforming ordinary water, giving it a structured shape.

According to the description of the site, the so-called “Structured water” or «hexagonal water» would be that which occurs in nature near sources, near melted glaciers or in mountain rivers and that it would have a much more pleasant taste on the palate than water in its “chaotic” form. The Kardashian filter would have the role of making the latter structured thanks to electromagnetic processes that are not better explained.











































































































The origins of structured water It might seem like a simple advertising invention, but the theory revisited to sell this special and expensive filter actually has its roots in contested scientific research a few years ago. To speak first of structured water it had been University of Washington bioengineering professor Gerald Pollack.

In particular conditions, i.e. near hydrophilic surfaces (i.e. with a strong attraction to water), the same water would assume a different structure, passing from the classic H₂O formula to that of H302. An important change in the level of negative electric charge assumed by the molecule that would also lead to the reorganization into a hexagonal shape.

A theory that had remained in the shadows, however, until a recent Sydney Morning Herald article (now removed, but still readable thanks to the Internet Archive’s WayBack Machine) he had brought it back interviewing biology expert and structured water salesman, Rob Gourlay. The alleged beneficial effects of H3O2 for the human body were also listed in the interview, with anti-inflammatory, detoxifying and moisturizing properties.

A theory without foundation Too bad that the whole system of this theory, to which Kardashian has certainly referred for the launch of his special filter, has no scientific basis whatsoever. In fact, despite the fact that water really has a different behavior near other surfacesthere is no chemical explanation how it can get to assume the formula of H3O2.

If we suppose that this molecule is formed from the interactions of two chaotic water molecules, H₂O, it is not clear where the excess hydrogen generated by this reaction can end up. In parallel it would not then be explained as a rigid and hexagonal structure, at the base of the structured water, is compatible with the typical fluidity of the water itself.