what is the cheapest laptop to play minecraft

According to the developer, in order to play Minecraft on PC you will need an Intel Pentium D / AMD Athlon 64 with at least 2 GB of RAM and an integrated GPU, while the recommended requirements tell us that we will need a Core i3 / Athlon with 4 GB of RAM and a GeForce 200 Series / Radeon HD 5000 Series graphics card. Now, that’s for playing Vanilla (without any mods), low resolution and minimal graphics, and yet as soon as you’ve been playing for half an hour and the cubes start to load into memory you’ll see the jerks begin.

Minecraft is a game that does not have captivating graphics, far from it, and yet it is graphically very demanding, as it is in terms of RAM consumption and processing capacity of the processor, since those cubes with which the Minecraft worlds are made are stored in memory, and they consume resources until they leave your PC drier than Chrome. So don’t expect to be able to play decently on an old PC or laptop, don’t be fooled: you need a good machine if you want a good gaming experience.

Thus, and as users who have spent many hours of their lives playing Minecraft, we would not recommend a computer with a processor that has less than 4 cores, 8 GB of RAM, SSD storage and at least one dedicated graphics card, at least if you intend to have a good gaming experience and at Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080), which is the minimum nowadays.

The cheapest laptop that we are going to recommend to be able to play Minecraft decently (and, by the way, many other games) is the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-56a computer with an Intel Core i5-11300H processor (with 4 physical cores and 8 threads at a maximum of 4.4 GHz), 8 GB of DDR4 RAM at 3,200 MHz, a 512 GB PCIe SSD and a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce graphics card GTX 1650 4GB.

This computer has a 15.6-inch Full HD screen, a backlit keyboard and, in general, everything you could possibly need in a laptop, knowing that you will be able to play Minecraft without problems. Now, as a cheap laptop, you can’t expect it to be light and small either (in fact it’s relatively quite thick and, despite being only 15.6 inches, it weighs 2.3 Kg), and in fact it comes without a system. operational and you will have to install it on your own, but it is that you will hardly find a cheaper laptop with this hardware.