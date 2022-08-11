What is a CVT transmission in your car and how long does it last?

automatic transmission It is one of the vehicle systems that has evolved the most in recent years. There are several drivetrain styles out there today, and most offer great features and functionality.

CVT automatic transmission is a transmission that is being used in many cars and it seems to have worked very well.

What is a CVT transmission?

CVT stands for Continuously Variable Transmission and it’s a transmission design that offers, as its name suggests, continuously variable gear ratios. It changes ratios automatically as you drive like a conventional automatic transmission, adjusting the overall gear ratio to account for speed and power requirements.

Currently there are three different dbasic designs of CVT automatic transmissions, Here we tell you which ones.

1.- The first and oldest uses variable diameter pulleys connected by a metal mesh chain to adjust the general transmission ratio.

2.- Nissan offered the second toroidal transmission system around 1999 and it used rotating cylinders that worked between two discs. For various reasons, Nissan discontinued the use of this design.

3.- The third, developed by Toyota, initially for its hybrid Prius, is called ECVT (Electronic CVT) and is a bit more complex than the other two designs. This design consists of a planetary gearbox that uses electronic functions to provide variable gear ratios, but more importantly, it seamlessly integrates the power of a gasoline engine and two motor generators to propel the car while maintaining the battery fully. loaded.

How long does CVT automatic transmission last?

In today’s market, new cars with CVTs can be expected to provide reliable operation up to approximately 100,000 miles. For most cars, overall reliability will be lower than expected with a conventional manual or automatic transmission.

But excellent attention from the owner can lengthen this projection. In fact, some owners who adhere to factory-specified service intervals, use recommended lubricants, and avoid abusive driving habits can get up to 200,000 trouble-free miles with a CVT.

