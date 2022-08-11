What if to heat up the cold war we had sent Marilyn Monroe to Taiwan instead of Nancy Pelosi?

“Behold the face of the woman who set sail a thousand ships!”

we mean this week Nancy Pelosismall body, buffalo eyes as if embedded in the face, a light of malice illuminating her face, perfect hair, wrong hands and shoulders also in disagreement, she, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, 82 long years and slow as a blues, she, she… She has opened every bolt door of American political life, and (what harm has she done Helena of Troy to military intelligence), has left her country like this, as if sent by mail by the Yankee war hawks, heading for that pain in China’s ass that is Taiwan.

What a danger! What thing!

Indeed, Nancy Pelosi, a female with a desire for war like a newcomer to the disco, lips painted with sufficiency and power, has gone for a walk on the Island of Taiwan. And, of course, she has caused even more warlike stir than if Marilyn Monroe in person (Marilyn with all her carnal blonde, traumatized, sensual and of course very gifted to credibly express both beauty and vulnerability before the camera) will guard the troops there…

Yes, like a Helen of Troy who played with fire despite her osteoarthritis, this week Nancy Belosi has taken an inopportune and irresponsible walk through Formosa, and, to the delight of charlton hestonhas unleashed the winds of war.

Why this furiously militarized reaction on the part of the once calm and Buddhist, Confucian and Taoist China?

Why has China suddenly ceased to be that exotic and elevated country of which the grandiose novels of the first Jesus Ferrero such as Belver Yin?

The answer is to be found in visionary prospective science fiction novels.

And it is that as to give the reason to George Orwell and his 1984 and even more to Philip K Dick and his Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, the modern hypertechnified world works with microchips.

And state-of-the-art microchips are exclusively made in Taiwan!

To this end, China says that Taiwan is its own, and everything that is manufactured there is its own. But the United States would duel over those microchips, sacrifice the statue of Liberty for those microchips, I would make President Sitting bull for those microchips, I would nationalize Mao Tse-Tung for those microchips, I would perforce apply to Julia Roberts the trans law for those microchips. And it is that microchips are everything as the cyberpunk novels of William Gibson (don’t miss the great neuromancer). and if we don’t have bread we will eat microchips, we will die one after another in single file for those microchips and everything that it takes to finally say that of course the classic dystopian novels are as right as the prophet Jeremiah.

The world is flirting with World War III, but leticia savater He has released a new album, all of it sung with the voice of a safety pin for the scrotum, so long live the humor. Waiter, another caipirinha!

Happy summer.

http://www.luisartigueescritor.com