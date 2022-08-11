What happens to my car if I change from premium gas to magna

The load of gasoline, Being one of the basic needs of most of the automobilesrepresents a constant expense for its drivers, and given the rise in prices of the fuelsit is not strange that, on occasions, people look for a way to save as much as possible, opting to change their gasoline premium a greatsince the latter is cheaper, but what happens to the vehicles? Here we tell you.

It can be said that the gasolineaccording to the Directorate of Mobility and Transportation of the Conuee, as a composition of different hydrocarbons that are obtained from oil through a process called fractional distillation, is the main component for engines that work by means of internal combustion, like the one carried by most of the cars and trucks in Mexicoso its correct use is of vital importance for its correct operation.

Difference between premium and magna gasoline

First, it is important to know that the difference between the gasolinein this case premium Y greatassures the CONUEE, responds to their level of octane.

“The octane is the anti-knock capacity, that is, the control you have when doing combustion within a enginemaking the most of the energy released”, explains the National Commission for the Efficient Use of Energy (Conuee).

Brands specialized in additives for engines They explain that the level of octane represents the ability of gasoline to have one combustion more uniform, which is achieved through the compression that is made in the pistons, at the same time that the temperature of the gas increases until it reaches the point of explosion.

That is, the gasoline has a certain compression capacity before it explodes, and the number of octane It refers to how much it can be compressed. That means that between less octaneis more explosive, while the higher octane there will be a higher anti-knock capacity.



Cars that can’t switch from premium gas to magna

La Conuee assures that while the premium gasoline has a level of 92 octanethe great only drives 87. octaneas we explained, refer to the measure of burning uniformly, so the premium gasoline has a greater ability to compress before exploding, compared to great.

Now the index of octane required by a engine is directly associated with its level of compression, which is the relationship between the volume of the combustion chamber and that of the cylinder, so not all cars would be affected if it were to change premium gasoline a great.

only the engines large displacement or equipped with turbochargers are those that require a certain type of gasoline. The reason is that the efficiency of a combustion soft, therefore gasoline higher octane (the premium with 92 octane) will give them proper operation.

If that type of vehicle is put great gasolinethe gas it will start to explode when the piston goes up, without having gone all the way, which will put an unnecessary effort on the pistons that will end up loosening the parts and the joints, which, in addition to generating an annoying noise, will represent a great loss of power in the engine.

The recommendation then it is to check the manual of your auto to know the information corresponding to the type of gas which you should load. But we anticipate that, in the vast majority of models, you can go from charging premium gasoline a great without major problem.

