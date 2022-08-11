What does the name of Hermione mean and what is its origin

Hermione’s name became a trend a few days ago, appearing on a fake list of “forbidden names”. However, the Civil Registry of Mexico City issued a statement, clarifying that there are no such prohibitions.

However, this did not prevent several names from becoming a trend such as Aceituno, Batman, Burger King, Calzón, Escroto, Harry Potter and of course Hermionebeing one of the main female protagonists of the famous literary and film saga of the magical world.

So that Hermione’s name has an origin and meaning from before the creation of JK’s character, Rowlingand the famous interpretation of the actress Emma Watson, arousing the curiosity of several users about the origin of this name.

What is the origin and meaning of Hermione?

To the surprise of many, Hermione’s name did not come from the Harry Potter books. This name has appeared in myths, legends and works by classic authors such as William Shakespeare, being a mythological reference to the god Hermes.

According to Greek mythology, Hermes was the messenger of the gods and the connection between mortals and the deities. Therefore, Hermione means man or woman of Hermes.

Secondly, Hermione’s name was used to refer to the daughter of Helen of Troy and King Menelaus of Sparta. Before the Trojan War, King Menelaus promised his daughter in marriage to Orestes.

Also the name of Hermione is present in the Christian religionwith Saint Hermione, martyr of Ephesus who died in the year 117 of the second century and daughter of Philip, one of the seven deacons chosen by the Apostles.

Hermione became a martyr known for performing miracles, for which several converted to Christianity, being a prominent figure in the religious field.

Furthermore, according to some records, the name of Hermione began to be used in the United Kingdom until the 17th centurywhere several girls were baptized with that name, until gaining popularity.

It also appeared in some characters in William Shakespeare’s The Winter’s Tale, published in 1623. In addition, this name appears in the 1673 opera, Cadmus et Hermione, by Jean-Baptiste Lully, based on the myth of Cadmus.

